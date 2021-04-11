Ancajas outpoints Rodriguez in decision win to retain IBF belt

MANILA, Philippines — Jerwin Ancajas (33-1, 22 KOs) successfully defended his IBF junior bantamweight title anew after beating Mexico's Jonathan Rodriguez (22-2, 16 KOs) via unanimous decision at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Ancajas, who returned to the ring for the first time in almost two years, piled up the points early and won crucial exchanges in the second half of the fight to gain the favor of the judges.

In the eighth round, the Filipino boxer floored Rodriguez which likely secured the match in his favor.

The judges scored the bout 115-112, 116-111, and 117-110, all in favor of the 29-year-old Ancajas.

This is his ninth successful title defense.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Mark Magsayo (22-0, 15 KOs) remained undefeated after knocking out Pablo Cruz (21-4, 6 KOs) in the fourth round in an earlier fight.