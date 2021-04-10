ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Alex Eala expected to see huge leap in WTA rankings after Swiss tournament
Alex Eala
Facebook/Alex Eala

Alex Eala expected to see huge leap in WTA rankings after Swiss tournament

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 10, 2021 - 9:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennister Alex Eala is expected to make a significant rise in the WTA rankings following a round of 16 finish in the W60 Bellinzona this week.

Eala, who is currently ranked WTA No. 715, is likely to move up more than 200 places after her debut in a $60,000 tournament.

The 15-year-old can possibly barge into the Top 500 if she moves up enough places.

Eala started the year ranked outside of the Top 1,000 and has since made big strides in only her second year in the pro circuit.

The Filipino wunderkind has played in eight pro tournaments so far, including a recent stint in the Miami Open.

Eala still has two more professional tournaments for the year, she is qualified for another W60 tournament, and another W25 event as a junior exempt.

Eala opened the year with her first professional title when she ruled the first leg of the W15 Manacor event.

Most recently, Eala fell in the third round of the W60 Bellinzona after falling against Swiss foe Simona Waltert.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘I can take on anything’
By Bill Velasco | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
The story of the Filipino athlete cannot be taken lightly. Athletes are often compared to soldiers at war, since sports is a substitute for mortal combat.
Sports
fbfb
Eala repeats over Romanian foe, through to Round of 16 in Swiss tourney
Eala repeats over Romanian foe, through to Round of 16 in Swiss tourney
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After going down in a narrow 6(6)-7 loss in a grueling 1 hour 16 minute first set, Eala went into overdrive and dominated...
Sports
fbfb
Talisay routs Bohol in VisMin Super Cup opener
Talisay routs Bohol in VisMin Super Cup opener
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars notched a historic win against Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 104-66, to officially open the inaugural...
Sports
fbfb
Option for NSAs: Bubble outside ECQ areas
By Joey Villar | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
National sports associations preparing for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in November will have to set up their own training camp in areas under a more lenient quarantine status.
Sports
fbfb
George, Leonard catch fire as red-hot Clippers sink Suns
George, Leonard catch fire as red-hot Clippers sink Suns
20 hours ago
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 60 points as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns, 113-103.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Six-time champ Jack Animam recalls peculiar beginning of hoops career
Six-time champ Jack Animam recalls peculiar beginning of hoops career
By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
All would change for Animam, however, one afternoon when her high school principal would call her into their office to offer...
Sports
fbfb
Ancajas out for respect
Ancajas out for respect
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is determined to deliver a strong message that he can’t be ignored in lining...
Sports
fbfb
Vargas bats for PBA-China friendly
Vargas bats for PBA-China friendly
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Chairman Ricky Vargas is pushing for a friendly betwen a PBA selection and a team from China to touch off Season 46 and provide...
Sports
fbfb
Eala falls
Eala falls
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Filipina ace Alex Eala missed a quarterfinals berth in her first W60 tournament, falling short against hometown bet Simona...
Sports
fbfb
Aquastars off to fiery start
By John Bryan Ulanday | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
The MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars notched a historic blasting of the Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 104-66, to mark the opening of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with