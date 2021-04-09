ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Talisay routs Bohol in VisMin Super Cup opener

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - April 9, 2021 - 6:24pm

MANILA, Philippines – MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars notched a historic win against Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 104-66, to officially open the inaugural Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara, Cebu Friday night.

Patrick Jan Cabahug cruised to 22 points in only 17 minutes of play while captain Paolo Hubalde scored the league’s first basket in the 9:30 mark of the opening period to lead the way for the Aquastars.

Jan Jamon (12), Egie Mojica (11) and Jaymar Gimpayan (10) threw in help for Talisay, which led by as many as 40 points for the first win in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

Narciso Llagas put up 18 markers, six rebounds and four assists in a losing cause for Tubigon Bohol.

KCS Computer Specialist — Mandaue and Siquijor Mystics were playing as of press time in the second game of the momentous VisMin Super Cup, the first regional pro league highlighting talents from down South.

Three more squads in Tabogon Voyagers, ARQ Builders — Lapu-Lapu Heroes and Dumaguete Warriors, meanwhile, plunge to action today to continue the weekend opener of the seven-team Visayas Leg.

Pagadian, Roxas, Cagayan De Oro, Sindangan, Zamboanga City, Basilan, Ozamis and Tawi-Tawi will take its turn on May 20 for the Mindanao Leg opener.

