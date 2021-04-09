ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Mixed results for Filipino gamers in APAC Predator League

Mixed results for Filipino gamers in APAC Predator League

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - April 9, 2021 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine teams had contrasting fates in the PUBG and DOTA2 events of the APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final.

After four intense PUBG rounds, ArkAngel Predator led Filipino gamers at rank 5/16. TroubleMaku ended the first round behind the pack but by securing a win in the final round, they moved to seventh. Gamer Lounge, meanwhile, is fighting for survival at rank 10.

In DOTA2, Day Three started with a bang as PH bets NEON Esports faced TNC Predators in the Upper Bracket. NEON Esports emerged victorious in a battle of titans to become the sole Philippine team in the upper bracket.

Both TNC Predator and Reckong Esports survived in the lower brackets to set up an all-Filipino semifinal clash today.

The final day of group stages and eliminations for both DOTA2 and PUBG will be streamed on Acer Predator’s Facebook and Twitch accounts.

