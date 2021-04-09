ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Alex Eala falters, crashes out of Swiss $60k tournament
Alex Eala
Julien Crosnier/FFT

Alex Eala falters, crashes out of Swiss $60k tournament

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 9, 2021 - 1:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala settled for a Round of 32 finish in her first $60k tournament after losing to home bet Simona Waltert in three sets, 5-7, 6-3, 2-6, on Thursday (Early Friday morning, Manila time).

Eala squandered a strong start where she held a 4-1 advantage in the opening set before relinquishing momentum and going down, 5-7.

But the 15-year-old was able to recover in the second set quickly and zoomed to a 5-1 lead.

Though Waltert strung two game wins in a row to cut the deficit to 3-5, Eala was able to pull off a win of her own to force the third set decider.

The Filipino wunderkind was plagued with errors, however, in the deciding set where she went down quickly 2-5.

Waltert now has a 2-1 advantage over Eala in their head-to-head record with both players taking wins in their two previous matchups.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jordan Clarkson, Filipino fans earn praise from Jeremy Lin
Jordan Clarkson, Filipino fans earn praise from Jeremy Lin
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Lin even used the hashtag "#6thManOfTheYear" when he praised Clarkson, with the Utah Jazz player a frontrunner for the award...
Sports
fbfb
Moraes stunningly KO&rsquo;s Johnson; Alvarez disqualified in ONE on TNT
Moraes stunningly KO’s Johnson; Alvarez disqualified in ONE on TNT
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
In the main card, Adriano Moraes successfully defended his ONE flyweight title after knocking out veteran Demetrious Johnson...
Sports
fbfb
French Open delayed by a week in hope that more spectators can attend
French Open delayed by a week in hope that more spectators can attend
7 hours ago
The French Open has been delayed by a week to May 30-June 13 in the hope that heightened COVID-19 restrictions in France will...
Sports
fbfb
BaliPure Purest Water Defenders: Progress and motivation
BaliPure Purest Water Defenders: Progress and motivation
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
The Purest Water Defenders aren’t star-studded and loaded like in the past. But their desire to compete remains.
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson eyes &rsquo;23 World Cup
Clarkson eyes ’23 World Cup
By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Fil-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson wishes to strut his stuff in front of Pinoy fans when Gilas Pilipinas competes in the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Eala repeats over Paar
Eala repeats over Paar
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala repeated over old foe Romania’s Laura-Ioana Paar, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-0, and rolled to the third round of the...
Sports
fbfb
Schrock: Mara&ntilde;on is special
Schrock: Marañon is special
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Azkals skipper Stephan Schrock said Spanish-born striker Bienvenido Marañon will be a great addition to the national...
Sports
fbfb
Women in Charge launched tonight
By John Bryan Ulanday | April 9, 2021 - 12:00am
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas launches tonight an online talk series dubbed “Women in Charge” featuring stories of Filipina ballers on and off the court.
Sports
fbfb
VisMin Super Cup fires off in Cebu John Bryan Ulanday
April 9, 2021 - 12:00am
After a long wait, the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup is raising its curtains for the Visayas leg with an exciting double-header today at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara, Cebu.
Sports
fbfb
Disunity in interpretation
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 9, 2021 - 12:00am
You can’t blame the MPBL for classifying players from the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup as pros and therefore, subject to eligibility limitations.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with