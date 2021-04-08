Adiwang, Loman test positive for COVID-19, to sit out ONE bouts

MANILA, Philippines – Even the country’s best mixed martial arts fighters were no match against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lito Adiwang and Stephen Loman were bumped off the ONE Championship bouts for testing positive for the global health malady, according to ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong in a report by the International Business Times.

It was also reported that Eduard Folayang was put under quarantine for being a direct contact with his Team Lakay teammates.

This meant Adiwang can no longer fight Jared Brooks in ONE on TNT II next week while Loman, a long-time Brave CF bantamweight king before moving to ONE, has been replaced by Troy Worthen in a duel with John Linker in ONE on TNT III on April 22.

Folayang, 37, looked all set to clash with Yoshihiro Akiyama at ONE on TNT IV on Oct. 29 but it may no longer happen due to current situation.

COVID-19 cases in the country have spiked recently, and strong fighters like Adiwang and Loman were not spared.