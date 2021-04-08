ESPORT
Moraes stunningly KOâ€™s Johnson; Alvarez disqualified in ONE on TNT
Adriano Moraes celebrates after beating Demetrious Johnson in ONE on TNT on Thursday
ONE Championship

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2021 - 1:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – A wild series of bouts punctuated the stacked ONE on TNT event headlined by the flyweight world championship bout in Singapore on Thursday.

In the main card, Adriano Moraes successfully defended his ONE flyweight title after knocking out veteran Demetrious Johnson — the first fighter to ever do so to the MMA star.

The world was shocked when Moraes connected with an uppercut and a huge knee that dropped Johnson in the second round.

With the Brazilian continuing to strike, the referee was forced to call off the bout with 2:24 left in the second round.

Though the defending champion, Moraes was a clear underdog against Johnson, who is one of the most successful fighters in the flyweight division.

Johnson's compatriot Eddie Alvarez also had a tough luck in his lightweight bout against Iuri Lapicus, which ended in a disappointing disqualification for Alvarez.

The fight was halted due to Alvarez hitting Lapicus on the back of the head, which is not allowed in the rules of mixed martial arts.

In the other main event, Rodtang Jitmuangnon claimed his 10th win in a row after taking a unanimous decision victory over Danial Williams.

In the other fights, Raimond Magmedaliev took a decision win over Tyler McGuire. While Germany's Enriko Kehl and Senegal's Oumar Kane defeated Chingiz Allazov and Patrich Schmid, respectively.

