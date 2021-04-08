Sibol standout laments DOTA 2 exclusion in Hanoi SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — 2019 SEA Games champion Marvin "Boomy" Rushton shared his disappointment over DOTA 2 not being included in the upcoming 2021 Hanoi Southeast Asia games.

During a media appearance for APAC Predator League — where Boomy and 2019 SEA Games teammate Jun "Bok" Kanehara are set to see playtime for TNC Predator — both players were asked for their opinions on the decision for esports categories for the upcoming biennial games.

"Nakakahinayang," said Boomy. "Kasi malaki yung chance natin mag champion dun, eh. In terms of DOTA, kasi feel ko, sa usapang DOTA, isa yung Philippines sa pinakamalakas. Nakakahinayang talaga."

"Hopefully nga every SEA Games may DOTA talaga," he added.

The official esport events were recently announced by the Vietnam Association of Electronic Sports and Entertainment (VIRESA).

Out of the three gold medals in esports, the Philippines will only have the chance to defend their title — in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang event.