Alvarez: 'The Apprentice' stint brought back my passion for MMA
Lara Alvarez in The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition
ONE Championship

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2021 - 10:26am

MANILA, Philippines — Before she became an accountant, Filipino The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition bet Lara Alvarez was a martial arts enthusiast, training with famed Baguio stable Team Lakay.

But as she faced strugglers in her personal life, Alvarez slowly veered away from her passion as she focused her energies on providing for her child as a single mother.

As fate would have it though, mixed martial arts would come back into her life when she was plunged into the world of The Apprentice, where she put her experience with the sport to use anew as she went through the various business and physical challenges presented by the show.

Though she may have left the show three episodes in after suffering elimination, the impact of her stint in the competition, where she rubbed elbows with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, is something she plans to hold on to for the long run.

Reigniting her love for the sport, Alvarez revealed that she has made a return to MMA, even if it is in an informal setting.

"After filiming The Apprentice, I came back to Baguio [and] I immediately trained with Team Lakay," Alvarez recalled during a media availability on Wednesday.

"Bumalik ako sa passion ko sa MMA. Doon [sa show] ko nafigure out na if you really love something, kulang talaga buhay mo pag wala ka doon," she added.

The 24-year-old said that though she may not want to pursue a professional career in MMA, but she isn't closing any doors yet — especially when it comes to a possible career with ONE Championship.

"I wouldn't say na I still have that ambition to play in the cage but I won't be closing opportunities for that if I will have one," she said.

"I'm very open to the opportunity to just be a part of ONE... Let's see if it'll take us there," she added.

Though Alvarez has been eliminated from the show, her compatriot Louie Sangalang is still in the mix and can still win the top prize of a $250,000 contract with ONE Championship as ONE Championship CEO's Chatri Sityodtong's protege.

