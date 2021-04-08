ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Eala repeats over Romanian foe, through to Round of 16 in Swiss tourney
Alex Eala
Eala repeats over Romanian foe, through to Round of 16 in Swiss tourney

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2021 - 8:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is through to the Round of 16 of W60 Bellinzona in Switzerland after beating Romanian tennister Laura-Iona Parr in three sets, 6(6)-7, 6-1, 6-0 on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After going down in a narrow 6(6)-7 loss in a grueling 1 hour 16 minute first set, Eala went into overdrive and dominated the second and third set to claim victory over Paar anew.

The 15-year-old looked like a different beast as she took 12 of 13 games in a span of just 59 minutes to completely turn the tables on the 32-year-old Paar.

Eala has now beaten Paar, ranked WTA No. 206, twice in the pro circuit.

Their first meeting was in the W25 event in Grenoble earlier this year where Eala won the match also in three sets.

Eala will face off in the Round of 16 against a familiar foe, Simona Waltert, whom she had faced twice already this year.

Eala and Waltert have taken one win each in their two meetings with the Filipina taking their first meeting, 6-1, 6-4.

The Swiss foe, however, got her back a week after in a W15 event and beat her in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

