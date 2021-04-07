'Home Base' to champion Filipino athletes, coaches abroad

MANILA, Philippines – If you travel to any part of the world, you will likely find a fellow Filipino — no matter how near or far from the Philippines.

It is only logical then that you will find a Filipino athlete and coach of every caliber across the globe as well.

Philstar.com's newest show "Home Base" tackles just that as we invite some of the best and brightest Filipino (and Filipino-Foreign) athletes and coaches from all over the world to talk about their achievements, as well as their roots to the Philippines and its sporting community.

Catch names like Gilas Pilipinas women's player and incoming US NCAA Division I freshman Ella Fajardo, Oregon State men's basketball's Jarod Lucas, and Golden State Warriors trainer Jefferson Codera on the show.

"Home Base" aims to bring our athletes closer to home, wherever they may play.

The show premieres this Saturday, April 10, on Philstar.com's YouTube and Facebook pages.

It will also be available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts in audio format.