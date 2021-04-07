ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
'Home Base' to champion Filipino athletes, coaches abroad
Philstar's Home Base will focus on the stories of various Filipino athletes and coaches abroad.

'Home Base' to champion Filipino athletes, coaches abroad

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 7, 2021 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – If you travel to any part of the world, you will likely find a fellow Filipino — no matter how near or far from the Philippines.

It is only logical then that you will find a Filipino athlete and coach of every caliber across the globe as well.

Philstar.com's newest show "Home Base" tackles just that as we invite some of the best and brightest Filipino (and Filipino-Foreign) athletes and coaches from all over the world to talk about their achievements, as well as their roots to the Philippines and its sporting community.

Catch names like Gilas Pilipinas women's player and incoming US NCAA Division I freshman Ella Fajardo, Oregon State men's basketball's Jarod Lucas, and Golden State Warriors trainer Jefferson Codera on the show.

"Home Base" aims to bring our athletes closer to home, wherever they may play.

The show premieres this Saturday, April 10, on Philstar.com's YouTube and Facebook pages.

It will also be available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts in audio format.

BASKETBALL SPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala wins 60k debut, advances in Swiss tourney
Alex Eala wins 60k debut, advances in Swiss tourney
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala won her first-ever match at a W60 tournament, besting French Margot Yerolymos, 7-6, 6-2, in Bellinzona, Switzerland...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoys in title bids
Pinoys in title bids
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Two Filipinos are lined up to fight for world titles as Nonito Donaire, Jr. takes on WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali...
Sports
fbfb
Gervacio focuses on SEAG beach volleyball stint
Gervacio focuses on SEAG beach volleyball stint
4 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Angeline "Dzi" Gervacio has given up playing for Perlas Spikers in the PVL's historic...
Sports
fbfb
Curry pours 41 as Warriors beat Bucks to end slump; Lakers top Raptors
Curry pours 41 as Warriors beat Bucks to end slump; Lakers top Raptors
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Warriors went on a 12-1 run in the final four minutes of the game to climb back from as much as 12 points in the fourth...
Sports
fbfb
Leaving an impression in Doha
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Manila Chooks TM wound up 13th of 14 in the final standings of the recent FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters but it’s hardly an indication of the impression that coach Aldin Ayo’s undersized squad left...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Panlilio named COVID-19 vaccine czar for SEAG-bound athletes
Panlilio named COVID-19 vaccine czar for SEAG-bound athletes
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino on Wednesday tasked his first vice-president Al Panlilio to head...
Sports
fbfb
RedBull to launch esports tournament for Filipino college students
By Michelle Lojo | April 7, 2021 - 1:45pm
The tournament, which aims to be the biggest Valorant competition for student gamers not only in the country but also in the world, will be open to Philippine college students, aged 18 and above.
Sports
fbfb
Injured Tiger Woods doing well but keenly missed at Masters
Injured Tiger Woods doing well but keenly missed at Masters
4 hours ago
Tiger Woods is in "decent spirits" at home recovering from serious leg injuries in a February car crash but his absence from...
Sports
fbfb
Durant set to return for Nets; Harden out 10 days
Durant set to return for Nets; Harden out 10 days
5 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is poised to return from injury this week but team-mate James Harden faces 10 days on the...
Sports
fbfb
Windsurfer Napa continues hunt for Olympic spot in Oman tournament
Windsurfer Napa continues hunt for Olympic spot in Oman tournament
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
In the Olympic qualifying event for Asia, Napa is ranked second in the division. Only the top-ranked surfer at the end of...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with