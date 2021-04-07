RedBull to launch esports tournament for Filipino college students

MANILA, Philippines — RedBull has entered the local esports scene as the energy drink company, together with Philippine Collegiate Champions League (PCCL) and Mineski's Youth Esports Program (YEP), introduced the Red Bull Campus Clutch: Valorant.

The tournament, which aims to be the biggest Valorant competition for student gamers not only in the country but also in the world, will be open to Philippine college students, aged 18 and above.

Interested gamers can team up, represent their campus and compete on a national level through a series of rounds.

Qualifying rounds will take place throughout the entire month of April.

The best team from each round will move on to the national finals on May 22 where the winning team will represent the country in the regional final in June.

If victorious in the regionals, the Philippine team will be able to compete in the world finals in July.

Registration for Red Bull: Campus Clutch is ongoing at www.redbullcampusclutch.com/ph.