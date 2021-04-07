ESPORT
Curry pours 41 as Warriors beat Bucks to end slump; Lakers top Raptors
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates on the court after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 6, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
NOAH GRAHAM / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 7, 2021 - 1:28pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors were able to end a three-game slide with a 122-121 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the Chase Center on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Stephen Curry exploded for 41 points to help tow the struggling Warriors past the Bucks, who were without reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Warriors went on a 12-1 run in the final four minutes of the game to climb back from as much as 12 points in the fourth quarter.

The scoring run put the Warriors up 118-117 after a layup by Kent Bazermore with 1:32 ticks left.

This would be extended to three points with a Curry jumper, 120-117.

While four straight points from the Bucks would give them back the lead, 121-120 with 29.1 left, a foul called while Kelly Oubre Jr. took down an offensive rebound would result in two charities for Golden State.

Oubre would convert on both to arrive at the final score.

The Bucks had chances to steal the game, but a game-winning block by Andrew Wiggins on a Khris Middleton 3-point try, and a botched fadeaway from Pat Connaughton sealed the deal for the Warriors.

Elsewhere, the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors, 110-101.

Without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as newcomer Andre Drummond, the Lakers unleashed a balanced attack on the Raptors and saw their lead balloon to as big as 32 points at one point in the game.

A total of seven Lakers finished in double-digit scoring, with G League alumni Talen Horton-Tucker leading the pack with 17 points.

Pascal Siakam, for his part, paced the Raptors in the losing effort with 27 points.

In the other games, the Chicago Bulls tallied their second win in a row after beating the Indiana Pacers, 113-97.

In his second win with his new team, Nikola Vucevic scored 32 points and had 17 rebounds in a game where he imposed his will on the Pacers defense.

All-Star Zach LaVine, for his part, added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Los Angeles Clippers also tallied a win, routing the Portland Trail Blazers, 133-116.

Paul George had 36 points while Kawhi Leonard chipped in 29 to help lift the Clippers past their opponents with ease.

Nikola Jokic flirted with a triple-double in the Denver Nuggets' 134-119 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Jokic had 27 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in the win.

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, won over the New Orleans Pelicans despite a 34-point performance from Zion Williamson, 123-107.

Trae Young scored 30 points and had 12 assists for the Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers also beat the Boston Celtics, 106-96, behind Joel Embiid's 35 points.

Additionally, Kyle Anderson scored 19 points to pace the Memphis Grizzlies against the Miami Heat, 124-112.

