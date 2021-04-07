ESPORT
Gervacio focuses on SEAG beach volleyball stint
Angeline 'Dzi' Gervacio
Photo from Gervacio's Twitter (@dzigervacio)

Gervacio focuses on SEAG beach volleyball stint

(Philstar.com) - April 7, 2021 - 11:57am

MANILA, Philippines – Country first.

Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Angeline "Dzi" Gervacio has given up playing for Perlas Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League’s (PVL) historic professional debut to focus on the national beach volley team seeing action in the Hanoi Games late this year.

“We are excited about having you on our team,” said Creamline, which bankrolls the national beach volley squads, in its social media account Tuesday night, referring to the power-hitting Gervacio.

“With your experience, you will be a great addition to Creamline beach volleyball,” it added.

The former Ateneo star was part of the team that snared a bronze in the 2019 SEA Games in Subic. Her other teammates were Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons and Dij Rodriguez.

By doing so, the 2019 PVL Best Opposite Spiker gave up the prospect of leading her Perlas team in the league considered the strongest following the arrival of Philippine Superliga clubs.

But she just couldn’t resist the lure of playing for flag and country and having that chance to win a silver or possibly a gold medal in Hanoi.

PVL SEA GAMES VOLLEYBALL
