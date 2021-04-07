Windsurfer Napa continues hunt for Olympic spot in Oman tournament

MANILA, Philippines — Windsurfer Jewel Napa is on track to nab a spot in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics with a stellar run so far in the 2021 Mussanah Open Championship held in Oman.

In the Olympic qualifying event for Asia, Napa is ranked second in the division. Only the top-ranked surfer at the end of the competition will head to the quadrennial event.

Napa had held the lead in the first eight races of the tourney before sliding behind Singapore's Amanda Ng Ling Kai on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, however, is keeping things interesting with only a one point difference between the two leaders.

Three more races are scheduled with a chance for Napa to recover her lead and take the sole spot for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, her compatriot Yancy Kaibigan is a far second placer in the men's class with Thailand's Natthapong Phonoppharat up big with 12 points.

The Thai is 15 points clear of Kaibigan's 27.

The Philippine team is hoping to replicate the feat of Richard Paz, the last Filipino to compete in Olympic windsurfing in 1988 and 1992.