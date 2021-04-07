Jalen Green rated 3rd in upcoming NBA draft

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jalen Green has been ranked as the third overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft in the latest mock draft of Yahoo Sports released on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

With already a date set for the draft on July 29 (July 30 in Manila) and with the NCAA tournament wrapped up, experts are slowly seeing a clearer picture of who the top prospects will be.

Green will be going to the Detroit Pistons if he does end up third.

With the NBA G League Ignite, Green posted the norms of 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his 15 games in the bubble season.

While the mock draft puts Green as the third pick, author Krysten Peek says it looks to be a four-man race for the No. 1 overall pick, which includes Green in the mix for the top spot, along with collegiate players Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, and Evan Mobley.

As it is with other mock drafts, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham has been named the top pick in Yahoo! Sports' latest list.

The Freshman out of Oklahoma averaged 20.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

Then Jalen Suggs of US NCAA Finalist Gonzaga is pegged at No. 2 with a stellar freshman year where he helped his team reach the Finals.

Suggs converted on a 3-point buzzer-beater from half court in the Semifinals against UCLA to be heralded the hero of the game.

The other candidate for No. 1 in the 2021 draft class is USC big man Evan Mobley, who had a great run in the NCAA tournament.

The freshman posted averages of 16.4 points per game, 8.7 rebounds and three blocks.

Other notable players on the draft is Green's Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga pegged at 6th, and fellow Filipino-American Ron Harper Jr. at the 51st overall pick later in the draft.