ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Jalen Green rated 3rd in upcoming NBA draft
Jalen Green #4 of Team Ignite drives to the basket against the Austin Spurs on March 6, 2021 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.
Juan Ocampo/NBAE/Getty Images/Getty Images via AFP

Jalen Green rated 3rd in upcoming NBA draft

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 7, 2021 - 9:47am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jalen Green has been ranked as the third overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft in the latest mock draft of Yahoo Sports released on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

With already a date set for the draft on July 29 (July 30 in Manila) and with the NCAA tournament wrapped up, experts are slowly seeing a clearer picture of who the top prospects will be.

Green will be going to the Detroit Pistons if he does end up third.

With the NBA G League Ignite, Green posted the norms of 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his 15 games in the bubble season.

While the mock draft puts Green as the third pick, author Krysten Peek says it looks to be a four-man race for the No. 1 overall pick, which includes Green in the mix for the top spot, along with collegiate players Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, and Evan Mobley.

As it is with other mock drafts, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham has been named the top pick in Yahoo! Sports' latest list.

The Freshman out of Oklahoma averaged 20.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

Then Jalen Suggs of US NCAA Finalist Gonzaga is pegged at No. 2 with a stellar freshman year where he helped his team reach the Finals.

Suggs converted on a 3-point buzzer-beater from half court in the Semifinals against UCLA to be heralded the hero of the game.

The other candidate for No. 1 in the 2021 draft class is USC big man Evan Mobley, who had a great run in the NCAA tournament.

The freshman posted averages of 16.4 points per game, 8.7 rebounds and three blocks.

Other notable players on the draft is Green's Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga pegged at 6th, and fellow Filipino-American Ron Harper Jr. at the 51st overall pick later in the draft.

BASKETBALL JALEN GREEN NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala wins 60k debut, advances in Swiss tourney
Alex Eala wins 60k debut, advances in Swiss tourney
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Alex Eala won her first-ever match at a W60 tournament, besting French Margot Yerolymos, 7-6, 6-2, in Bellinzona, Switzerland...
Sports
fbfb
Leaving an impression in Doha
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Manila Chooks TM wound up 13th of 14 in the final standings of the recent FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters but it’s hardly an indication of the impression that coach Aldin Ayo’s undersized squad left...
Sports
fbfb
Ozamis, Tawi-Tawi teams enter VisMin Super Cup
Ozamis, Tawi-Tawi teams enter VisMin Super Cup
18 hours ago
New teams Ozamis and Tawi-Tawi have decided to join the Mindanao leg even before the Visayas leg of the VisMin Super Cup kicks...
Sports
fbfb
Baylor Bears dominate Gonzaga to win NCAA crown
Baylor Bears dominate Gonzaga to win NCAA crown
22 hours ago
The Baylor Bears ended the Gonzaga Bulldogs' quest for an unbeaten NCAA championship season on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time),...
Sports
fbfb
Doncic, Mavs end Jazz streak; Harden injury fear for Nets
Doncic, Mavs end Jazz streak; Harden injury fear for Nets
1 day ago
Luka Doncic scored 31 points as the Dallas Mavericks shrugged off the injury absence of Kristaps Porzingis to snap Utah's...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Injured Tiger Woods doing well but keenly missed at Masters
Injured Tiger Woods doing well but keenly missed at Masters
6 minutes ago
Tiger Woods is in "decent spirits" at home recovering from serious leg injuries in a February car crash but his absence from...
Sports
fbfb
Durant set to return for Nets; Harden out 10 days
Durant set to return for Nets; Harden out 10 days
29 minutes ago
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is poised to return from injury this week but team-mate James Harden faces 10 days on the...
Sports
fbfb
Windsurfer Napa continues hunt for Olympic spot in Oman tournament
Windsurfer Napa continues hunt for Olympic spot in Oman tournament
By Luisa Morales | 32 minutes ago
In the Olympic qualifying event for Asia, Napa is ranked second in the division. Only the top-ranked surfer at the end of...
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson eyes &rsquo;23 World Cup
Clarkson eyes ’23 World Cup
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Fil-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson wishes to strut his stuff in front of Pinoy fans when Gilas Pilipinas competes in the...
Sports
fbfb
ABAP coach joins Eumir camp
ABAP coach joins Eumir camp
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Tokyo-bound boxer Eumir Felix Marcial will soon have a Filipino coach by his side in Los Angeles, California as he trains...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with