Alex Eala wins 60k debut, advances in Swiss tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala won her first-ever match at a W60 tournament, besting French Margot Yerolymos, 7-6, 6-2, in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old wunderkind eked out a tight opening-set win to gain momentum against her foe.

Both players were neck-and-neck in the first set, which needed a tie breaker.

It didn't look like either player was going to budge until the end with the score still at deadlock, 6-6.

But Eala was able to take two straight points to squeak past Yerolymos and gain the advantage, 1-0.

Bouyed by her tight first set win, Eala flashed dominant play in the second set and earned an easy 6-2 set win to seal the match after a little over two hours of play.

Eala will take on Laura-Iona Paar, who was BYE in the first round.

She already previously faced Paar in the W25 Grenoble tourney where she beat the Romanian in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.