ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Alex Eala wins 60k debut, advances in Swiss tourney
Alex Eala
Rafa Nadal Academy

Alex Eala wins 60k debut, advances in Swiss tourney

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 8:41pm

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala won her first-ever match at a W60 tournament, besting French Margot Yerolymos, 7-6, 6-2, in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old wunderkind eked out a tight opening-set win to gain momentum against her foe.

Both players were neck-and-neck in the first set, which needed a tie breaker.

It didn't look like either player was going to budge until the end with the score still at deadlock, 6-6.

But Eala was able to take two straight points to squeak past Yerolymos and gain the advantage, 1-0.

Bouyed by her tight first set win, Eala flashed dominant play in the second set and earned an easy 6-2 set win to seal the match after a little over two hours of play.

Eala will take on Laura-Iona Paar, who was BYE in the first round. 

She already previously faced Paar in the W25 Grenoble tourney where she beat the Romanian in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Laguna Heroes: An example of team play, humility, belief
Laguna Heroes: An example of team play, humility, belief
By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
Any sports team doesn’t win on talent alone — stacked lineup or not.
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala moves up in WTA rankings anew
Alex Eala moves up in WTA rankings anew
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala rose in the WTA rankings anew ahead of her first W60 tournament in Switzerland Wednesday. 
Sports
fbfb
Wish granted: Marcial to be trained by Filipino coach in Los Angeles
Wish granted: Marcial to be trained by Filipino coach in Los Angeles
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Tokyo-bound boxer Eumir Felix Marcial would get his wish for a Filipino coach to help him train full-time in his Olympic preparation...
Sports
fbfb
Eala rises in WTA rankings
Eala rises in WTA rankings
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala jumped up in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings anew ahead of her first W60 tournament in Switzerland...
Sports
fbfb
Ozamis, Tawi-Tawi teams enter VisMin Super Cup
Ozamis, Tawi-Tawi teams enter VisMin Super Cup
4 hours ago
New teams Ozamis and Tawi-Tawi have decided to join the Mindanao leg even before the Visayas leg of the VisMin Super Cup kicks...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Masters preview: Korea's Kim ready to challenge for Green Jacket
Masters preview: Korea's Kim ready to challenge for Green Jacket
8 hours ago
Korea’s golf star Si Woo Kim cannot wait to hear the roars return at the Masters Tournament this week. And he hopes...
Sports
fbfb
AcadArena partners with UCCL for Luzon Conference of collegiate esports circuit
By Michelle Lojo | April 6, 2021 - 11:31am
AcadArena has partnered with United Collegiate Championship League (UCCL) as co-host the National Campus Open (NCO), AcadArena's open-entry collegiate circuit.
Sports
fbfb
Once again, PVL pulls plug on opener
Once again, PVL pulls plug on opener
By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League is moving its debut as a professional league from May to a later date due to the extended enhanced...
Sports
fbfb
Nietes’ secret is no secret
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 6, 2021 - 12:00am
Donnie Nietes came through with a clinical performance in outclassing Colombian Pablo Carrillo to score a unanimous 10-round decision for the vacant WBO International superflyweight title at the Caesar’s Palace...
Sports
fbfb
Clippers crush Lakers in Battle of Los Angeles
April 6, 2021 - 12:00am
The Los Angeles Clippers didn’t have to lean heavily on their superstar duo against the defending NBA champions on Sunday, getting help from their supporting cast in a 104-86 rout of the short-handed Los Angeles...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with