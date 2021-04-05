ESPORT
PCAP to hold All-Star Game in May

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 12:25pm

MANILA, Philippines – Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) chairman Michael Chua bared that the league will launch its first-ever All-Star Game at a date to be announced.

“It will be held before the start of the second conference — the Wesley So Cup — this May,” clarified Chua. “We want to showcase the talent of PCAP and the players. It will give all the players another goal to shoot for.”

The coach of the northern team will be Dr. Alfred Paez of the All-Filipino Conference champions Laguna Heroes, while Engineer Jojo Buenaventura of the Camarines Soaring Eagles will handle the southern counterparts.

The Laguna Heroes defeated the Camarines Soaring Eagles in an epicfinals series that was decided via Armageddon play, 2-1.

Chua said that the criteria will be made soon with fan voting a part of the selection process.

Each team in PCAP will be represented in the All-Star Game.

