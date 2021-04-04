ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Negros Muscuvados fielding homegrown talents in MPBL

Negros Muscuvados fielding homegrown talents in MPBL

Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - April 4, 2021 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Negros Muscuvados will be fielding a lineup laden with homegrown talents when they join the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Mumbaki Cup targeted to open on June 12.

According to team owner John Gilbor, ten Negrenses have been signed up while negotiations are ongoing for ten more players to beef up the roster aiming to make the playoffs in their initial stint in the country's top regional league.

Gilbor, owner of Silvergraces Construction and Construction Supply in Pontevedra and Bacolod City, said he envisions the Muscuvados to be composed of 70% Negrenses.

"I want to promote local talents of Negros.  Encourage the youth to strive hard to make it to the MPBL and show their mettle on nationwide TV," said Gilbor, also the General Manager of the Muscovados co-owned by his father Engr. Bernabe Gilbor.

With team scrimmages still disallowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilbor said his wards are doing individual training thus far.

Bacolodnons Jafet Claridad, Francis John Pareno, Jeric Adorio, Janus Calma, Jaycee Adjei, Rolly Jaca, and Christopher Menguez are in the fold with Binalbagan's Patric Dave Yulo, Sagay City's Ritcher Santillan and Canlaon City's Jonathan Gantalao Jr.

Menquez and Claridad have MPBL experience while Adorio was a former star of the Jose Rizal University Light Bombers.
Joining them is former Cebu Shark Alfred Codilla.  Gibor said they will be signing up more big men soon.

Tapped to coach the Muscovados is Jerome Aledron of the UNO-R (University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos). He will be assisted by the University of San Agustin's Joephil Cercado, Edmund Sibaya, Ireneo Morales, and conditioning coach Jay Divinagracia.

Gilbor believes the Muscuvados will be competitive as they will be playing with a lot of pride, having a winning tradition to uphold like the Negros Slashers of the defunct MBA (Metropolitan Basketball Association).

Gilbor met with Sen. Manny Pacquiao, MPBL COO and Founder, on February 8 to formalize their entry to the league.

MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said Negros will be a welcome addition to the growing MPBL family.

The Muscovados will be the third MPBL team from Western Visayas and 32nd overall. The Iloilo United Royals and the Bacolod Master Sardines joined the 2019 MPBL Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season which got completed only last March in a bubble setup in Subic.

The Davao Occidental Tigers emerged champion after besting the San Juan Knights, 3-1, in the National Finals.

If the national health situation doesn't improve, the MPBL is looking at returning to Subic for its fourth season.

BASKETBALL MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper declares for NBA draft
Fil-Am son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper declares for NBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Harper Jr., born to Filipina Maria Pizzaro, plays for Rutgers University in the Big Ten Conference of the US NCAA Division...
Sports
fbfb
Laguna wins first pro chess tournament crown in thriller vs Camarines
Laguna wins first pro chess tournament crown in thriller vs Camarines
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
With Camarines and Laguna squared with one win each in Armageddon, it came down to the board between Asuela and Literatu...
Sports
fbfb
Cartoon LeBron makes debut in new 'Space Jam' trailer
play
Cartoon LeBron makes debut in new 'Space Jam' trailer
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
A new take on the 1990s classic which starred Michael Jordan, the trailer gave a glimpse to the new film set to hit theaters...
Sports
fbfb
Another bubble for PBA?
Another bubble for PBA?
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
With the surge of COVID-19 cases raising alarm levels throughout the country, the PBA will likely delay the opening of the...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz rain 3s vs Magic; Bucks edge Kings to extend streak
Jazz rain 3s vs Magic; Bucks edge Kings to extend streak
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Jazz drained a total of 26 3-pointers to wallop Orlando in a game that saw 46 points as the largest margin.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Negros Muscuvados fielding homegrown talents in MPBL
Negros Muscuvados fielding homegrown talents in MPBL
By Roy Luarca | 1 hour ago
According to team owner John Gilbor, ten Negrenses have been signed up while negotiations are ongoing for ten more players...
Sports
fbfb
Ravena, NeoPhoenix absorb back-to-back losses in Ateneo-inspired jerseys
Ravena, NeoPhoenix absorb back-to-back losses in Ateneo-inspired jerseys
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Ravena was limited to just four points on Saturday then it was followed by a six-point outing Sunday. He also had five boards...
Sports
fbfb
Adiwang to bring cautious, calculated approach vs top strawweight Brooks
Adiwang to bring cautious, calculated approach vs top strawweight Brooks
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang is approaching his upcoming clash with top-ranked strawweight in the world Jarred Brooks with immense...
Sports
fbfb
Candidates tourney back
By Edgar De Castro | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
The FIDE Candidates Tournament, suspended halfway last year due to the pandemic, will resume play on April 19-29 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
Sports
fbfb
Calvo’s legacy in sports
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Only one Filipino is enshrined in the FIBA Hall of Fame and coach Chito Calvo holds the distinction after his induction in 2007.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with