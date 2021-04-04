ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Ravena, NeoPhoenix absorb back-to-back losses in Ateneo-inspired jerseys
Thirdy Ravena
Screenshot

Ravena, NeoPhoenix absorb back-to-back losses in Ateneo-inspired jerseys

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 4, 2021 - 3:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Even with Ateneo Blue Eagles-inspired jerseys, Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix could not catch a break against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, losing back-to-back games this weekend.

Ravena's home return after a long layoff following a hand injury was celebrated with special edition jerseys that donned blue colors, a nod to Ravena's stint with the Blue Eagles and Gilas Pilipinas.

But it couldn't bring luck to the slumping squad as they absorbed their sixth straight loss on Sunday, 77-87.

Their first game against the Brave Thunders on Saturday was a more lopsided affair, 103-74.

Ravena was limited to just four points on Saturday then it was followed by a six-point outing Sunday. He also had five boards and three dimes for Neo-Phoenix.

Nick Fazekas led the Brave Thunders with 32 points, 17 rebounds and six assists.

NeoPhoenix now has an 11-39 slate and is ranked 19th in the B. League standings.

They hope to stop their losing slump when they face the Shiga Lakestars next weekend.

BASKETBALL THIRDY RAVENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper declares for NBA draft
Fil-Am son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper declares for NBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Harper Jr., born to Filipina Maria Pizzaro, plays for Rutgers University in the Big Ten Conference of the US NCAA Division...
Sports
fbfb
Another bubble for PBA?
Another bubble for PBA?
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
With the surge of COVID-19 cases raising alarm levels throughout the country, the PBA will likely delay the opening of the...
Sports
fbfb
11-year old chess prodigy tops national tourney
11-year old chess prodigy tops national tourney
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Chess prodigy Al Basher Buto has made a habit out of beating opponents twice and thrice his age.
Sports
fbfb
Laguna wins first pro chess tournament crown in thriller vs Camarines
Laguna wins first pro chess tournament crown in thriller vs Camarines
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
With Camarines and Laguna squared with one win each in Armageddon, it came down to the board between Asuela and Literatu...
Sports
fbfb
Cartoon LeBron makes debut in new 'Space Jam' trailer
play
Cartoon LeBron makes debut in new 'Space Jam' trailer
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
A new take on the 1990s classic which starred Michael Jordan, the trailer gave a glimpse to the new film set to hit theaters...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Ravena, NeoPhoenix absorb back-to-back losses in Ateneo-inspired jerseys
Ravena, NeoPhoenix absorb back-to-back losses in Ateneo-inspired jerseys
By Luisa Morales | 48 minutes ago
Ravena was limited to just four points on Saturday then it was followed by a six-point outing Sunday. He also had five boards...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz rain 3s vs Magic; Bucks edge Kings to extend streak
Jazz rain 3s vs Magic; Bucks edge Kings to extend streak
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Jazz drained a total of 26 3-pointers to wallop Orlando in a game that saw 46 points as the largest margin.
Sports
fbfb
Adiwang to bring cautious, calculated approach vs top strawweight Brooks
Adiwang to bring cautious, calculated approach vs top strawweight Brooks
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang is approaching his upcoming clash with top-ranked strawweight in the world Jarred Brooks with immense...
Sports
fbfb
Candidates tourney back
By Edgar De Castro | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
The FIDE Candidates Tournament, suspended halfway last year due to the pandemic, will resume play on April 19-29 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
Sports
fbfb
Calvo’s legacy in sports
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Only one Filipino is enshrined in the FIBA Hall of Fame and coach Chito Calvo holds the distinction after his induction in 2007.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with