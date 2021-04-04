Ravena, NeoPhoenix absorb back-to-back losses in Ateneo-inspired jerseys

MANILA, Philippines — Even with Ateneo Blue Eagles-inspired jerseys, Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix could not catch a break against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, losing back-to-back games this weekend.

Ravena's home return after a long layoff following a hand injury was celebrated with special edition jerseys that donned blue colors, a nod to Ravena's stint with the Blue Eagles and Gilas Pilipinas.

But it couldn't bring luck to the slumping squad as they absorbed their sixth straight loss on Sunday, 77-87.

Their first game against the Brave Thunders on Saturday was a more lopsided affair, 103-74.

Ravena was limited to just four points on Saturday then it was followed by a six-point outing Sunday. He also had five boards and three dimes for Neo-Phoenix.

Nick Fazekas led the Brave Thunders with 32 points, 17 rebounds and six assists.

NeoPhoenix now has an 11-39 slate and is ranked 19th in the B. League standings.

They hope to stop their losing slump when they face the Shiga Lakestars next weekend.