Jazz rain 3s vs Magic; Bucks edge Kings to extend streak

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz have won nine straight games after a blowout win over the Orlando Magic, 137-91, on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Still the league's best team so far, the Jazz have reached nine straight wins for the second time this season and have now extended their franchise-record best home win streak with 22 in a row at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz drained a total of 26 3-pointers to wallop Orlando in a game that saw 46 points as the largest margin.

Six Jazz players finished in double-digit scoring with Donovan Mitchell leading the pack with 22 points off of an efficient 8-of-11 shooting.

Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson, for his part, had 15 points, including three triples in 20 minutes of action off of the bench.

No Jazz player saw more than 26 minutes of play in the lopsided affair where all available players scored at least three points.

Wendell Carter Jr. was the bright spot for Magic with 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Sacramento Kings, without Giannis Antetokounmpo, for their third win in a row, 129-128.

After trailing by as much as 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Kings tried to stage a late rally to steal the game from the Bucks.

Terence Davis hit a 3-pointer in 2:06 ticks left to knot the game up at 119.

But a 5-0 run created space for the Bucks anew, punctuated by a layup by Jrue Holiday with about a minute left, 124-119.

De'Aaron Fox hit a layup to get the Kings within two, 125-127, with 3.5 ticks left, but it would be for naught as Pat Connaughton converted on two freebies to make it a two-possession lead.

Davis would then go on to hit a 3-pointer in the final play of the game to arrive at the final score.

Holiday top scored for the Bucks with 33 markers while Brook Lopez chipped in 26 points.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers were victorious in Joel Embiid's first game back from injury against the also-ran Minnesota Timberwolves, 122-113.

Embiid finished with 24 points in his return in 28 minutes of action.

Tobias Harris led the Sixers in scoring with 32 points.

For their part, the Miami Heat tallied their fourth win in a row over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 115-101.

Bam Adebayo finished with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Dallas Mavericks also won over the Washington Wizards, 109-87 behind Luka Doncic's 26 points.

The New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers also picked up wins in the day's hostilities.