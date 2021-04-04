ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Jazz rain 3s vs Magic; Bucks edge Kings to extend streak
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz dunks the ball during the game against the Orlando Magic on April 3, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MELISSA MAJCHRZAK / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jazz rain 3s vs Magic; Bucks edge Kings to extend streak

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 4, 2021 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz have won nine straight games after a blowout win over the Orlando Magic, 137-91, on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Still the league's best team so far, the Jazz have reached nine straight wins for the second time this season and have now extended their franchise-record best home win streak with 22 in a row at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz drained a total of 26 3-pointers to wallop Orlando in a game that saw 46 points as the largest margin.

Six Jazz players finished in double-digit scoring with Donovan Mitchell leading the pack with 22 points off of an efficient 8-of-11 shooting.

Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson, for his part, had 15 points, including three triples in 20 minutes of action off of the bench.

No Jazz player saw more than 26 minutes of play in the lopsided affair where all available players scored at least three points.

Wendell Carter Jr. was the bright spot for Magic with 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Sacramento Kings, without Giannis Antetokounmpo, for their third win in a row, 129-128.

After trailing by as much as 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Kings tried to stage a late rally to steal the game from the Bucks.

Terence Davis hit a 3-pointer in 2:06 ticks left to knot the game up at 119.

But a 5-0 run created space for the Bucks anew, punctuated by a layup by Jrue Holiday with about a minute left, 124-119.

De'Aaron Fox hit a layup to get the Kings within two, 125-127, with 3.5 ticks left, but it would be for naught as Pat Connaughton converted on two freebies to make it a two-possession lead.

Davis would then go on to hit a 3-pointer in the final play of the game to arrive at the final score.

Holiday top scored for the Bucks with 33 markers while Brook Lopez chipped in 26 points.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers were victorious in Joel Embiid's first game back from injury against the also-ran Minnesota Timberwolves, 122-113.

Embiid finished with 24 points in his return in 28 minutes of action.

Tobias Harris led the Sixers in scoring with 32 points.

For their part, the Miami Heat tallied their fourth win in a row over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 115-101.

Bam Adebayo finished with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Dallas Mavericks also won over the Washington Wizards, 109-87 behind Luka Doncic's 26 points.

The New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers also picked up wins in the day's hostilities.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper declares for NBA draft
Fil-Am son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper declares for NBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Harper Jr., born to Filipina Maria Pizzaro, plays for Rutgers University in the Big Ten Conference of the US NCAA Division...
Sports
fbfb
11-year old chess prodigy tops national tourney
11-year old chess prodigy tops national tourney
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Chess prodigy Al Basher Buto has made a habit out of beating opponents twice and thrice his age.
Sports
fbfb
'Basagan na ng mukha': Casimero eager to face Rigondeaux in unification bout
'Basagan na ng mukha': Casimero eager to face Rigondeaux in unification bout
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Casimero made his intentions clear that he was open and very eager to take on the two-time...
Sports
fbfb
Laguna wins first pro chess tournament crown in thriller vs Camarines
Laguna wins first pro chess tournament crown in thriller vs Camarines
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
With Camarines and Laguna squared with one win each in Armageddon, it came down to the board between Asuela and Literatu...
Sports
fbfb
Cartoon LeBron makes debut in new 'Space Jam' trailer
play
Cartoon LeBron makes debut in new 'Space Jam' trailer
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A new take on the 1990s classic which starred Michael Jordan, the trailer gave a glimpse to the new film set to hit theaters...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Japan club seeks to naturalize Jaja Santiago
Japan club seeks to naturalize Jaja Santiago
By Luisa Morales | 23 minutes ago
This would change the middle blocker's qualification in the V. League from reinforcement to local.
Sports
fbfb
Nietes outpoints Carrillo in triumphant return
Nietes outpoints Carrillo in triumphant return
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Having been on hiatus for over two years, the 38-year-old had to shake some rust and didn't look completely at his best.
Sports
fbfb
Adiwang to bring cautious, calculated approach vs top strawweight Brooks
Adiwang to bring cautious, calculated approach vs top strawweight Brooks
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang is approaching his upcoming clash with top-ranked strawweight in the world Jarred Brooks with immense...
Sports
fbfb
Saso holds ground against world&rsquo;s best
Saso holds ground against world’s best
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
After a rousing three-under 69 in the opener, Fil-Japanese ace Yuka Saso slowed down with a 71 and fell to joint 12th in the...
Sports
fbfb
Jaja vows to win crown for Chery
Jaja vows to win crown for Chery
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Winning a title at home for Chery Tiggo is the next big goal for Jaja Santiago after helping Ageo Medics reign supreme in...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with