Nietes outpoints Carrillo in triumphant return

MANILA, Philippines — Former four-division titlist Donnie Nietes was victorious in his boxing return on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) in Dubai, pulling off a unanimous decision victory over Pablo Carrillo.

Nietes (43-1-5, 23 KO) last fought in December 2018, defeating Kazuto Ioka in Macau.

Having been on hiatus for over two years, the 38-year-old had to shake some rust and didn't look completely at his best.

However, Nietes' performance was good enough to gain the favor of all three judges to claim the victory. One judge, however, had it very close with a score of 96-95 for Nietes.

The other two judges had more lopsided scores with 98-92 and 99-91.

After a less than impressive start in his comeback fight, Nietes seemed to gain his footing in the latter stages and looking sharp and sound in the final four rounds.

Colombia's Carrillo (25-8-1, 16 KO) never found any momentum though did have some solid shots here and there.

With the win, Nietes positioned himself as veteran wild card in a stacked junior bantamweight division that includes compatriot Jerwin Ancajas, Juan Francisco Estrada and Ioka.

Ioka previous fight against Nietes in 2018 resulted in a controversial and close split decision win for the latter.