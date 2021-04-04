Adiwang to bring cautious, calculated approach vs top strawweight Brooks

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang is approaching his upcoming clash with top-ranked strawweight in the world Jarred Brooks with immense caution.

Contrary to his initial fights in ONE Championship where he focuses on explosiveness and aggressive offense, Adiwang is focusing on a more tactical game plan knowing that Brooks can be deadly if not faced with defense equally as good as his offense.

"I'll be more focused and smart para sa laban na ito kasi alam natin na Jarred Brooks is [the] No. 1 ranked strawweight in the world. Hindi niya na-reach yun nang ano ano lang," said Adiwang during Team Lakay's media day earlier this week.

"I need to focus on this fight and dapat less mistakes ang gagawin ko rito... More calculated ang gagawin ko, hindi yung wild," he added.

Adiwang will face off with Brooks, a former Bellator and UFC combatant, in ONE on TNT II which will take place on April 14.

Coming off of a win against Namiki Kawahara in January, Adiwang believes he is in a good position to take another victory.

"I-compare natin na galing ako sa loss dati [nung kinalaban ko si Kawahara], then yung last nanalo ako so parang naalisan ako ng tinik," said Adiwang.

"Pagkaalis non, it gives me more motivation para manalo ulit," he added.

Adiwang has already established himself as one of the promotion's top strawweight contenders, having only lost once in his four bouts so far in ONE Championship main roster.

Facing a big opponent like Brooks will only further cement his status as a top fighter in his weight class.

Having carefully studied Brooks as his fight draws ever closer, Adiwang is ready to exploit any advantage he can get.

"Sa laban na ito, navivisualize ko na kapag magkakamali siya, I can finish him," said Adiwang.

"Marami akong nakita na i-counter so I can finish him pero it really depends on his approach... Kung hindi ko man matapos (via KO), I believe I can win by decision," he added.

Adiwang will be the first of three Team Lakay fighters expected to fight this month, his stablemates Eduard Folayang and Stephen Loman will be featured in later cards in the ONE on TNT event series.