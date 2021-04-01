Mineski launches interschool Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Mineski Philippines' Youth Esports Program (YEP) is back with its third edition of the National Interschool Cyber League (NICL).

After previously featuring Valorant and DOTA 2, the tournament will have teams competing in Mobile Legends: Big Bang.

Open to senior high school and college students aged 16 to 22 years old, the competition will run from April 13 to May 7 with a prize pool of Php150,000.

NICL is the banner program under YEP, which is in partnership with the Philippine Collegiate Champions League (PCCL).

It aims to develop esports and promote responsible gaming among Filipino students.

“As gaming continues to grow in scale and popularity among our youth, it has become more vital for us to create safe spaces where students learn how to play responsibly and respectfully,” shared YEP Program Director Marlon Marcelo.

Leading smart device brand OPPO recently signed on as the official smartphone brand partner of both the YEP and NICL, as the company continues their venture into the esports industry.

“We greatly value how the youth today appreciate smartphone innovations that are relevant to the esports and gaming industry," said OPPO Philippines Marketing Director Raymond Xia.

"Through the partnership with Mineski Philippines’ Youth Esports Program, we can together educate the youth on the growing community and demand for esports and gaming in the country," he added.

Registration for NICL: Mobile Legends is now open, and the deadline for NCR Teams is on April 11. Teams outside NCR will have until April 16 to sign up.

For more details and to register, interested students may visit YEP’s official Facebook page.