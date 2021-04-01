ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Bucks stop Lakers as Drummond injured in debut; Suns continue rise in West
Markieff Morris #88 and Andre Drummond #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers hi-five during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 31, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bucks stop Lakers as Drummond injured in debut; Suns continue rise in West

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2021 - 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Andre Drummond cut short his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers after an injury in their 97-112 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The big man recently acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers only played 14 minutes in his first game as a Laker after coming down with an injury — later revealed as a big toe contusion.

But even prior to his exit, Drummond was performing subpar and looked rusty after more than a month away from action.

Before leaving the game with the injury, he only scored four points on 2-of-6 shooting and pulled down just a single rebound.

The Lakers were outscored by eight points in his time on the floor.

Drummond's woes, adding to the already big absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, gave the Bucks enough breathing room to arrest a three-game slide.

Jrue Holiday posted a game-high 28 points to lead the Bucks while Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 25.

Montrezl Harrell, for his part, paced the Lakers with 19 points.

In the other games, the Phoenix Suns tallied their fourth win in a row after beating the Chicago Bulls, 121-116.

This put the Suns clear of the Los Angeles Clippers by one and a half games to claim the second spot in the Western Conference standings.

Devin Booker exploded for 45 points in the Suns' 33rd win of the season.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs drubbed the Sacramento Kings, 120-106.

DeMar Derozan paced the Spurs with 26 points, five rebounds and seven dimes.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Manny Pacquiao, Terence Crawford in talks for June fight
Report: Manny Pacquiao, Terence Crawford in talks for June fight
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs), 42, has not seen action in the boxing ring for nearly two years since his win over Keith Thurman...
Sports
fbfb
No overseas play for Parks
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 31, 2021 - 12:00am
Bobby Ray Parks is sticking to his decision of stepping away from the game he loves until things settle down and that means he’s not entertaining offers to play anywhere, at least for the moment.
Sports
fbfb
Ryukyu spoils San-En's Thirdy Ravena return from injury
Ryukyu spoils San-En's Thirdy Ravena return from injury
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Ravena's return to action for the first time in nearly three months couldn't tow San-En past the surging Ryuku team, thus...
Sports
fbfb
US cagers lose their shirts
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 1, 2021 - 12:00am
In the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the Philippine national basketball team known as the Islanders took fifth place despite losing only to eventual gold medalist US and winding up with a 4-1 record.
Sports
fbfb
Bucks stop Lakers as Drummond injured in debut; Suns continue rise in West
Bucks stop Lakers as Drummond injured in debut; Suns continue rise in West
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The big man recently acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers only played 14 minutes in his first game as a Laker after coming...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Top seed Medvedev follows Osaka out of Miami Open
Top seed Medvedev follows Osaka out of Miami Open
30 minutes ago
Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Miami Open on a day of upsets that also saw Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka...
Sports
fbfb
'Basagan na ng mukha': Casimero eager to face Rigondeaux in unification bout
'Basagan na ng mukha': Casimero eager to face Rigondeaux in unification bout
By Luisa Morales | 53 minutes ago
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Casimero made his intentions clear that he was open and very eager to take on the two-time...
Sports
fbfb
Asia pins hopes on Im and Pan to see green in spring
Asia pins hopes on Im and Pan to see green in spring
By Chuah Choo Chiang | 3 hours ago
With spring in the air and the azaleas primed for a glorious bloom at Augusta National, the Masters Tournament returns to...
Sports
fbfb
Laguna, Camarines clash in PCAP All-Filipino Finals
Laguna, Camarines clash in PCAP All-Filipino Finals
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
It’s the Laguna Heroes versus the Camarines Soaring Eagles in the All-Filipino Conference finals of the Professional...
Sports
fbfb
Streaking Osaka stopped by Sakkari in Miami quarterfinals
Streaking Osaka stopped by Sakkari in Miami quarterfinals
4 hours ago
Naomi Osaka's 23-match winning streak came to a crashing halt Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) as Japan's world number two...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with