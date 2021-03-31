ESPORT
Maraguinot bares hesitation to sign with Perlas Spikers due to injury
Jho Maraguinot with the Ateneo Lady Eagles
UAAP

Maraguinot bares hesitation to sign with Perlas Spikers due to injury

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2021 - 2:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jho Maraguinot is taking a big risk for her health following her signing with Premier Volleyball League club BanKo Perlas.

The Alitagtag, Batangas native joined the stacked Perlas roster on Tuesday after her recent playing years were marred by injury with college team Ateneo and Philippine Superliga squad Sta. Lucia.

The UAAP women's volleyball champion revealed her hesitation in signing with BanKo Perlas, but inevitably thought it would be best for her to take on the new challenge.

"I was really hesitant at first just because I'm scared that my investment on my rehab will be put to waste if I injure myself again," said Maraguinot.

"But I realized that this is also an opportunity to regain my confidence with my body and my game," she added.

The former Ateneo Lady Eagle star last suited up in the UAAP in March 2020 for her final year of eligibility before the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to collegiate sports.

Now, with a new squad at her side, she is eager to make her comeback.

"It has always been what I wanted to do. Especially when the UAAP got cancelled, I'm so eager to play again," she said.

It will be Maraguinot’s first try at the professional leagues, and the open spiker is looking forward to new challenges.

"Honestly, I have no idea what to expect. I'm just really excited to play again and this time not as a UAAP player, but a pro volleyball player," she said.

Going up against a stacked 12-team roster in the PVL, Maraguinot expects a new brand of competition between her team and the rest of the field.

"For sure, everyone is eager to go back to that court... Everyone will have a different level of competitiveness," said Maraguinot.

"Naipon sa one year na quarantine," she quipped.

Maraguinot joins Cherry Nunag, Thang Ponce, Jellie Tempiatura, Gel Cayuna, Heather Guino-o, and Czarina Grace Carandang as the Perlas Spikers' acquisitions in the offseason.

The first pro season of the PVL is tentatively set to open in May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

PVL VOLLEYBALL
