US-based Pinay named MVP, national champion in NAIA women's hoops
Stefanie Berberabe
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2021 - 11:34am

MANILA, Philippines — US-born Filipina Stefanie Berberabe is stacking up an impressive resume after being named National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) MVP in her junior year of college hoops.

Playing for the Westmont College Warriors, Berberabe led her team to a four-game sweep of the NAIA tournament to claim the program's ninth NAIA national championship last week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

NAIA is the college athletics association for small colleges and universities and was founded in 1940.

The junior guard posted impressive numbers in her season with the Warriors where she averaged 17.1 points per game, helping her team to an impressive 15-1 overall record for the season.

She also posted norms of 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per outing this year.

Apart from her MVP plum and the National Championship, Berberabe was also named as the All-American NAIA Player of the Year.

As a sophomore, Berberabe earned NAIA Honorable Mention All-American Honors.

