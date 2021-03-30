ESPORT
NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena returns from injury
Thirdy Ravena
Japan B. League

NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena returns from injury

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 2:49pm

MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is over as Filipino import Thirdy Ravena makes his anticipated return Wednesday for San-en NeoPhoenix in the Japan B. League after nearly three months of hiatus due to a hand injury.

San-en on Tuesday announced the development, listing Ravena to the active roster in time for their road match against powerhouse Ryukyu Golden Kings (35-10) in Okinawa City at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

“88 days after the fracture of the right hand, the treasure of the Philippines is finally back,” the NeoPhoenix said in a statement.

Ravena suffered a metacarpal oblique fracture last Jan. 2 against the Sun Rockets Shibuya and has since missed 22 games for San-En, which went 6-16 in that period to fall at 19th place with 11-37 record.

The UAAP and Gilas Pilipinas stalwart also missed the B. League All-Star Game in the same month. Last year, he also sat out for some time to recover from COVID-19.

San-en will also welcome Ravena at home in Toyohashi City against Kawasaki Brave Thunders this weekend with a grand celebration, sporting a limited edition blue themed jersey as tribute to his Ateneo and Gilas roots. 

“This design was completed by recalling the team color of Ateneo University, the home school of Thirdy and the team color of the Philippine representative,” added San-en.

The commemorative blue jersey is also a throwback to the original colors of 1965 OSG Phoenix, the mother club of NeoPhoenix that has red and white colors today.

