ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Training for national athletes halted amid tighter quarantine

Training for national athletes halted amid tighter quarantine

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 29, 2021 - 2:48pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission on Monday announced it is temporarily suspending the training of national athletes who are in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces starting  Monday until Sunday.

The advisory came after the national government recently put Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) due to the alarming rise of COVID-19 pandemic cases recently.

“In this light, all NSAs are hereby advised that all indoor and outdoor training of all national team members within the affected areas are hereby temporarily suspended,” said the PSC in a statement released by acting executive director Reina Preciosa Evangelista.

“The NSAs are encouraged to practice online individual training and no group activities shall be conducted.

“Further, all national training pool members must ensure prior compliance with relevant precautionary measures and protocols at all times,” it added.

Affected by the suspension are national athletes from boxing and taekwondo training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Philippine Sports commissioner Ramon Fernandez they would have to cease sparring sessions and work out individually instead.

PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Parks ready to step away
Parks ready to step away
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Pilloried by fans in social media for refusing to sign a max offer renewal with TNT, Bobby Ray Parks may step away from basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Lakers land free agent center Drummond
Report: Lakers land free agent center Drummond
4 hours ago
Free agent center Andre Drummond "intends to sign" with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported on Sunday (Monday,...
Sports
fbfb
Why De La Hoya’s fighting again
By Bill Velasco | March 29, 2021 - 12:00am
“I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it.”
Sports
fbfb
Mr. Muscles: Malaysian bodybuilder still going strong at 72
Mr. Muscles: Malaysian bodybuilder still going strong at 72
3 hours ago
Despite his advancing years, the champion still pumps iron every day, and believes staying healthy with a vigorous routine...
Sports
fbfb
With overseas plans shelved, Baldwin eyes Gilas games vs PBA teams
With overseas plans shelved, Baldwin eyes Gilas games vs PBA teams
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Speaking on Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday, Baldwin revealed that the SBP initially intended for the national team to...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Fencer Samantha Catantan finishes rookie year for Penn State with bronze
Fencer Samantha Catantan finishes rookie year for Penn State with bronze
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Filipina fencer Samantha Catantan ended her rookie year in style, copping a bronze medal for Penn State University in the...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers hang on for narrow win over Magic; Booker powers Suns
Lakers hang on for narrow win over Magic; Booker powers Suns
1 hour ago
Dennis Schroder scored 24 points Sunday (Monday, manila time) as the injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers held on late for a...
Sports
fbfb
PCAP semis: Laguna, San Juan, Iloilo, Camarines advance to division finals
PCAP semis: Laguna, San Juan, Iloilo, Camarines advance to division finals
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The road to the crown is never easy.
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Sports torch bearers lauded
Philippine Sports torch bearers lauded
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez lauded the honorees in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters...
Sports
fbfb
Jaja helps Ageo Medics rule Japan V. Cup
Jaja helps Ageo Medics rule Japan V. Cup
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Filipina pride Jaja Santiago made history after helping Ageo Medics win the Japan V. Cup title at the expense of NEC Red Rockets,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with