Training for national athletes halted amid tighter quarantine

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission on Monday announced it is temporarily suspending the training of national athletes who are in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces starting Monday until Sunday.

The advisory came after the national government recently put Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) due to the alarming rise of COVID-19 pandemic cases recently.

“In this light, all NSAs are hereby advised that all indoor and outdoor training of all national team members within the affected areas are hereby temporarily suspended,” said the PSC in a statement released by acting executive director Reina Preciosa Evangelista.

“The NSAs are encouraged to practice online individual training and no group activities shall be conducted.

“Further, all national training pool members must ensure prior compliance with relevant precautionary measures and protocols at all times,” it added.

Affected by the suspension are national athletes from boxing and taekwondo training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Philippine Sports commissioner Ramon Fernandez they would have to cease sparring sessions and work out individually instead.