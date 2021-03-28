ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
With overseas plans shelved, Baldwin eyes Gilas games vs PBA teams
Gilas Pilipinas in the second window of the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup Qualifiers
FIBA

With overseas plans shelved, Baldwin eyes Gilas games vs PBA teams

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 28, 2021 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director Tab Baldwin is hoping for tune-up games for Gilas Pilipinas against PBA teams in preparation for the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament this June.

This after a number of plans to bring the Gilas pool currently in the training bubble in Calamba, Laguna, overseas to play games against professional teams there were nixed due to borders closing anew amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking on Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday, Baldwin revealed that the SBP initially intended for the national team to fly to Australia to fine-tune their skills ahead of the regional qualifiers.

"We had planned that the Gilas bubble, initially, could go down to Australia and possibly New Zealand to get games against professional teams down there as preparation for the June calendar," said Baldwin.

"That was after the PBA had made a kind offer for us to participate... and then Australia closed its borders so we went back to the PBA," he said. "They were willing to help us again, [but] then of course, the PBA [also] gets delayed."

The multi-titled coach lamented difficulty in training during this time, with laid-out plans usually turning into naught.

And while the Gilas pool can fly to the US, Baldwin thinks taking a chance with the PBA would be better in developing his team.

Baldwin explained his hesitance in letting his team play in the US, saying it even could do more harm than good for the national team program.

"The difficulty is, it's not that we don't have the resources... It's just that you can't get in anywhere right now," said Baldwin.

"You can get into the States, but who are we gonna play in the States?... We need to play real teams," he added.

"If we go and play these All-Star composite teams, which is all that's available in the US, I think it's actually gonna be detrimental to the team,"

With his and the other stakeholders' hands tied amid the health crisis, Baldwin can only hope for the best to pursue their deal with the PBA in time for them to still benefit from it for the June calendar.

"We're just praying along with the PBA that we can find a calendar... And hopefully we can use games against PBA teams for development," he said.

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LaMarcus Aldridge joins loaded Brooklyn Nets
LaMarcus Aldridge joins loaded Brooklyn Nets
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Aldridge reached a buyout agreement with the Spurs on Thursday (Friday, Manila) and quickly became a coveted free agent for...
Sports
fbfb
Parks ready to step away
Parks ready to step away
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Pilloried by fans in social media for refusing to sign a max offer renewal with TNT, Bobby Ray Parks may step away from basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz trump Grizzlies anew, Knicks stun shorthanded Bucks
Jazz trump Grizzlies anew, Knicks stun shorthanded Bucks
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After coming close to a late game meltdown in their first meeting on Friday (Saturday, Manila), the Jazz left nothing to chance...
Sports
fbfb
'Dota at Ako': 10 years later, 'Dota o Ako' gets an answer
play
'Dota at Ako': 10 years later, 'Dota o Ako' gets an answer
By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Ten years later, viewers finally get the answer with Netflix release “Dota at Ako”, which features both Aikee...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines Football League set for July return
Philippines Football League set for July return
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Initially slated to begin with the Copa Paulino Alcantara from April to May under a bubble format, the PFL's fifth season...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Tsukii rules Golden Belt karate tourney in Serbia
Tsukii rules Golden Belt karate tourney in Serbia
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Asian Games bronze medalist and Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner is one of the country’s best chances at...
Sports
fbfb
Quizon draws with Laylo, tops Capex Cargo online chess tiff
Quizon draws with Laylo, tops Capex Cargo online chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The 16-year-old Quizon, an International Master, ended up in a heavy six-man logjam for first with Vince Medina, Laylo, Mark...
Sports
fbfb
Pro women's 3x3 hoops league set in May
Pro women's 3x3 hoops league set in May
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Both recently receiving pro stamps from the Games and Amusement Board, the WNBL and Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas' partnership will...
Sports
fbfb
Tab tells Kai: come train with Gilas
Tab tells Kai: come train with Gilas
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin wants 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto to train with the Nationals for at least three weeks...
Sports
fbfb
Eala shines against Iowa
Eala shines against Iowa
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
With her sister Alex Eala in attendance, Miko Eala shone brightest as Pennsylvania State University swept Iowa, 7-0, in the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with