Quizon draws with Laylo, tops Capex Cargo online chess tiff

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 28, 2021 - 1:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino blitz king Daniel Quizon drew with Grandmaster Darwin Laylo in the 11th and last round and rule the 10th Capex Cargo Padala Express Online chess tournament done online over the weekend.

The 16-year-old Quizon, an International Master, ended up in a heavy six-man logjam for first with Vince Medina, Laylo, Mark Reyes, IM Rolando Nolte and Arena GM Marlon Bernardino with nine points apiece.

But the Olympiad and Southeast Asian Games veteran emerged the highest tiebreak score to claim the crown in this 248-player tournament bankrolled by Capex Cargo owner Vergil Bargola.

Medina ended up second, Laylo third, Reyes fourth, Nolte fifth and Bernardino fifth.
Rounding up the top 10 were GM Joey Antonio, FM Alekhine Nouri, Narquingel Reyes and Chester Neil Reyes.

Other category winners were Jonathan Tan (executive), Brylle Arellano (non-master), Lexie Hernandez (female non-master), Marjanovic Refuerzo (boys), Ryien Bahita (girls), IM Michael Concio, Jr. (junior), WFM Allaney Doroy (junior girls), Im Cris Ramayrat (senior), FM Sander Severino (People with Disabilities) and Cheryl Angot (female PWD).

Philstar
