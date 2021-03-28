ESPORT
Pro women's 3x3 hoops league set in May
A 3x3 hoops league for women is set for May this year
FIBA

Pro women's 3x3 hoops league set in May

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 28, 2021 - 1:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina hoopers will soon not only have a professional 5-on-5 league, but also a 3x3 tournament.

Announced by Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) executive Rhose Montreal on social media on Saturday, the country's first-ever women's pro hoops league is partnering with Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas to launch its own 3x3 tournament.

Both recently receiving pro stamps from the Games and Amusement Board, the WNBL and Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas' partnership will bring another destination for Filipina ballers after college.

Per Montreal, applications will be out on Monday for interested female hoopers, who will need to form teams of four players to participate in the tournament.

The WNBL is in the midst of planning its maiden professional season with six teams expected to participate.

While the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has stalled the tip off for the historic women's pro league, it is only a matter of time before women hoopers will have not one but two professional options.

