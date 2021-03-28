ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Jazz trump Grizzlies anew, Knicks stun shorthanded Bucks
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz dribbles against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 27, 2021 at Vivent Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
JEFF SWINGER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jazz trump Grizzlies anew, Knicks stun shorthanded Bucks

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 28, 2021 - 12:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz logged their 19th straight win at home after blowing out the Memphis Grizzlies, 126-110, in the second game of their back-to-back matchups on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

After coming close to a late game meltdown in their first meeting on Friday (Saturday, Manila), the Jazz left nothing to chance and maintained control of the game for almost the whole 48 minutes of action.

At the height of their dominance, the Jazz were up by as much as 30 points over Memphis.

Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson led the beatdown for the Jazz with 35 and 28 points, respectively.

The duo led five Jazz players who finished in double figures in the lopsided win that saw all available players for Utah see action.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks logged their third straight win after dropping the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks, 102-96.

The Bucks were without starters Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Donte DiVicenzo, and Jrue Holiday.

Alec Burks and RJ Barret chipped in with 21 markers each to lead the Knicks past the depleted Bucks.

The win, however, proved costly for the Knicks who saw big man Mitchell Robinson come down with an injury in the first quarter.

In his brother's absence, Thanasis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 23 points who dropped their second straight game after an eight-game win streak.

The Knicks' Derrick Rose also saw action for the first time since February 28 after his battle with the coronavirus and logged 13 points in 29 minutes.

For their part, the Houston Rockets avenged their disappointing loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday (Saturday, Manila) after winning their second game against each other, 129-107.

Kevin Porter Jr. logged 25 points, four rebounds, and two assists in just the Rockets' 13th win of the year.

Meanwhile, it was back-to-back career performances for Zion Williamson with his 38 point outburst against the Dallas Mavericks -- a day after his career-high 39 points in a loss against the Denver Nuggets.

This time, Williamson's career night didn't go to waste as they won the game, 112-103.

Tim Hardaway Jr. paced the Mavs with 30 points of his own.

The Washington Wizards also logged a win after a 106-92 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Wizards were buoyed by a triple-double from Russell Westbrook who tallied 19 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists in the win.

The San Antonio Spurs, for their part, soured Nikola Vucevic's debut for the Chicago Bulls after dealing them a loss, 120-104.

Dejounte Murray led a balanced team effort for the Spurs with 14 points, while Vucevic had 21 points in his first game as a Bull.

The Boston Celtics also took a win on Saturday (Sunday) after a 111-94 victory over the OKC Thunder behind Jayson Tatum's 27 points.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Parks ready to step away
Parks ready to step away
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Pilloried by fans in social media for refusing to sign a max offer renewal with TNT, Bobby Ray Parks may step away from basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Anish Giri scores
By Edgar De Castro | March 28, 2021 - 12:00am
At the $1.5 million Meltwater Champions Tour, Dutch No. 1 Anish Giri recovered well to beat Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi in the deciding tie-break to capture the fourth leg of the online Champions Chess Tour.
Sports
fbfb
Aussies focus on Tokyo
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Australian national basketball team coach Brian Goorjian is aware that to play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the Boomers must qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta on Aug. 16-28 but at the moment, his main focus...
Sports
fbfb
LaMarcus Aldridge joins loaded Brooklyn Nets
LaMarcus Aldridge joins loaded Brooklyn Nets
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Aldridge reached a buyout agreement with the Spurs on Thursday (Friday, Manila) and quickly became a coveted free agent for...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines Football League set for July return
Philippines Football League set for July return
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Initially slated to begin with the Copa Paulino Alcantara from April to May under a bubble format, the PFL's fifth season...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
6 Philippine teams to see action in Asia-Pacific Predator League&nbsp;
6 Philippine teams to see action in Asia-Pacific Predator League 
By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Six esports teams will represent the Philippines in the long-awaited Asia-Pacific Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final set...
Sports
fbfb
Mineski, WWF partner for online 'Earth Hour' fundraiser
Mineski, WWF partner for online 'Earth Hour' fundraiser
By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
The week-long fundraising event, set to begin on Monday, aims to raise funds for 100 education modules for Filipino students...
Sports
fbfb
Valorant, WildRift tiffs banner packed weekend for Philippine esports teams
Valorant, WildRift tiffs banner packed weekend for Philippine esports teams
By Michelle Lojo | 9 days ago
Both Valorant Masters and Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Philippines: Preseason will be streamed via Philippine Pro Gaming League...
Sports
fbfb
Much-awaited Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 pushes through this April with online-only tournament
Sponsored
Much-awaited Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 pushes through this April with online-only tournament
19 days ago
Fans who were left on the edge due to the 2020 league’s postponement have something to look forward to as teams across...
Sports
fbfb
PayMaya to host Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney for BPO employees
PayMaya to host Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney for BPO employees
By Michelle Lojo | 21 days ago
Dubbed "Weeknight Showdown: BPO Invitational", presented by PayMaya in partnership with OPPO and Popeyes, and special participation...
Sports
fbfb
OPPO enters esports scene, partners with Mineski for tournaments
OPPO enters esports scene, partners with Mineski for tournaments
By Michelle Lojo | 35 days ago
OPPO's latest smartphones, the A92 and the all-new Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G, are specifically built for gaming and said to provide...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with