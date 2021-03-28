ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
LaMarcus Aldridge joins loaded Brooklyn Nets
LaMarcus Aldridge (12) is headed to the loaded Brooklyn Nets after a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week
AFP

LaMarcus Aldridge joins loaded Brooklyn Nets

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 28, 2021 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready Brooklyn, you have your very own super team.

The Brooklyn Nets continued to bring big names to their team with the latest addition of former San Antonio Spurs veteran LaMarcus Aldridge on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Aldridge reached a buyout agreement with the Spurs on Thursday (Friday, Manila) and quickly became a coveted free agent for contending teams.

Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the veteran's intentions to sign with the Nets.

Per reports, the seven-time All Star will sign a one-year, veteran's minimum with the Eastern Conference team.

Aldridge will join an already packed roster with current All-Stars Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

Former All-Star Blake Griffin also beefed up the star power when the signed him earlier this month.

In his time with San Antonio, Aldridge posted the norms of 19.5 points and eight rebounds in a little over five seasons.

