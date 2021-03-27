Lakers stop losing slump; Hawks down Warriors

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers halted a four-game losing skid after besting the Cleveland Cavaliers, 100-86, at the Staples Center on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Marking their first win since LeBron James went down with injury, the Lakers outscored the Cavaliers in the third quarter, 28-10, to steer the game's momentum to their favor.

The Lakers battled back from a 10-point deficit late in the second period and went on to flip the switch, leading the Cavs by as much as 19 points in the final quarter.

Montrezl Harrell continued to step up for the Lakers with 24 points, 10 rebounds and two assists off the bench.

Dennis Schroder, meanwhile, led the starters with 17 points.

Larry Nance Jr. paced the Cavs in the loss also with 17 points.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Hawks sent the Golden State Warriors tumbling to their fourth straight loss, 124-108, with Stephen Curry out due to injury.

The Hawks arrested a two-game slide with the convincing win over slumping Golden State.

John Collins tallied a career-high 38 points en route to the win.

Andrew Wiggins, for his part, was the bright spot for the Warriors with 29 points.