ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Miko Eala, Penn State win big vs Iowa
Miko Eala
Penn State

Miko Eala, Penn State win big vs Iowa

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2021 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis star Miko Eala did his part for the Penn State Nittany Lions with twin wins as they swept Iowa, 7-0, at their home court on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Eala, the older brother of tennis wunderkind Alex, bested his opponent Oliver Okonkwo, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, in the singles matchup.

Together with his teammate Sam Bossem, he also had a victory on the doubles side with a dominant 6-2 beatdown of Joe Tyler and Peter Alam.

This marked the Filipino's sixth win in Big Ten play as he continues to shine in his rookie season with Penn State. Penn State now has a 4-6 record in the season.

"This was probably our best match of the year," Head coach Jeff Zinn told Go PSU Sports.

"We played really well, great energy in doubles... In singles, it was a bounce back win for Christian (Lakoseljac) at No. 1, Bora (Sengul) continues his hot streak, and Miko played well at three," he added.

Eala's two victories came with his family in the audience with Alex and his parents witnessing the match.

The Eala family is currently in the United States after Alex's stint in the Miami Open earlier this week.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pascual makes elite group of refs for Tokyo Games
Pascual makes elite group of refs for Tokyo Games
By Nelson Beltran | 14 hours ago
Ferdinand “Bong” Pascual is to make history in the Tokyo Games as he’s to become the first Filipino basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Hidilyn Diaz fine with foreign spectator ban in Tokyo Olympics
Hidilyn Diaz fine with foreign spectator ban in Tokyo Olympics
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
This after the Japanese government announced that it would ban overseas spectators for the quadrennial event due to the novel...
Sports
fbfb
Twenty-three draftees left unsigned
Twenty-three draftees left unsigned
1 day ago
After picking a record 65 rookies in the Season 46 Draft, the PBA teams have relinquished their rights to 23 of the draf...
Sports
fbfb
Blackwater signs Paras, gets Nabong
Blackwater signs Paras, gets Nabong
By Abac Cordero | 2 days ago
Andre Paras, who vowed to set aside his showbiz and modelling career to focus on his PBA stint, has agreed to a two-year contract...
Sports
fbfb
Ganuelas-Rosser, Valientes take stuff in PBA 3x3
By John Bryan Ulanday | March 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The influx of blue-chip recruits in the inaugural PBA 3x3 continued with Filipino-American standout Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser all set to join Phoenix Super LPG.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Lakers stop losing slump; Hawks down Warriors
Lakers stop losing slump; Hawks down Warriors
By Luisa Morales | 45 minutes ago
Marking their first win since LeBron James went down with injury, the Lakers outscored the Cavaliers in the third quarter,...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz win fourth straight; Wolves rally back to keep Rockets reeling
Jazz win fourth straight; Wolves rally back to keep Rockets reeling
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Jazz were dangerously close to squandering a 21 point lead when they saw the Grizzlies storming back in the fourth q...
Sports
fbfb
Pandemic, PBA bubble pushed JC Intal to retirement at 37
Pandemic, PBA bubble pushed JC Intal to retirement at 37
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Speaking to former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on his radio show Power & Play on Saturday, Intal revealed how the ongoing novel...
Sports
fbfb
New-look Manila Chooks splits FIBA 3x3 Doha matches, falls short of main draw
New-look Manila Chooks splits FIBA 3x3 Doha matches, falls short of main draw
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The new-look squad, featuring Chico Lanete, Dennis Santos, Mac Tallo, and Zachy Huang, failed to qualify to the main draw...
Sports
fbfb
Six home teams in Predator final
By Joey Villar | March 27, 2021 - 12:00am
Six local teams will carry the fight for the Philippines when it hosts the virtual Asia-Pacific Predator Grand Final on April 6 to 11.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with