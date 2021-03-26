ESPORT
Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to banner Phoenix's PBA 3x3 squad

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 5:52pm

MANILA, Philippines – The influx of blue-chip recruits taking their talents to the inaugural PBA 3x3 continued with Filipino-American standout Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser set to join Phoenix Super LPG.

Fuel Masters team manager Paolo Bugia on Friday confirmed their looming acquisition of the Alab Pilipinas forward to banner their squad in the inaugural three-a-side league.

Bugia said the team is bound to seal the deal once Ganuelas-Rosser arrives this weekend and completes his quarantine after an initial agreement for the half-court tilt kicking off simultaneously with Season 46 hopefully next month amid the COVID-19 surge.

“We are in talks with him and have agreed in principle,” Bugia told The STAR.

Ganuelas-Rosser, brother of Terrafirma wing Matt, will join his Alab teammates Jason Brickman and Jeremiah Gray, who have already signed with Meralco and TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA 3x3, respectively.

The three ABL aces were among the notable cuts in the stacked 2021 PBA Rookie Draft earlier this month due to lack of eligibility requirements such as Department of Justice affirmation and Bureau of Immigration recognition.

In PBA 3x3 where only a Philippine passport is required for Filipino-foreign aspirants, they are expected to strut stuff and boost stock for the meantime while ironing out papers for the 2022 draft.

