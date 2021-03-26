ESPORT
Rizal Memorial, PhilSports still occupied amid COVID-19 surge
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 3:50pm

MANILA, Philippines – The return of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and PhilSports Arena in Pasig City to the Philippine Sports Commission’s supervision next month will be delayed due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases.

Philippine Southeast Asian Games chef-de-mission Ramon Fernandez on Friday said the Rizal Memorial Coliseum (RMC), the Ninoy Aquino Stadium (NAS) and PhilSports, which were being used as quarantine areas for a year now, are either full or close to it.

At NAS, there are 40 new admissions has 11 available cubicles left out of the 112 while RMC still has 97 patients (67 males, 30 females).

PhilSports, for its part, has only six cubicles remaining from the total of 132.

The PBA legend said the development should hinder their hope of getting these facilities back in time for their targeted April 15 return to training for national athletes seeing action in the SEAG set November 21 to December 2.

“Malamang (Probably),” said Fernandez, who is also a PSC commissioner, when asked if the return to training will be deferred again.

Without these venues, Fernandez said national sports associations would have to find training spots by their own.

Budget is another concern as Fernandez sees the possibility of sending limited participation in Hanoi or, if things get worse, none at all.

“We’ll cross the bridge when we get there. We’re still waiting for the budget. It may be very limited participation, depends on the Pagcor (Philippine Amusements Gaming Corporation) remittances,” said Fernandez.

