Kingad upbeat on teammate Loman's chances in ONE Championship debut

MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay's Danny Kingad is confident that his stablemate Stephen Loman will have a successful ONE Championship debut.

Recently transferring from BRAVE CF, Loman will face a tough challenge in his first-ever try in the ONE cage against top-ranked bantamweight contender John Lineker in ONE on TNT III.

But Kingad, a rising star himself in the flyweight division, believes in his fellow young gun's abilities.

He expects that the Singapore promotion will be pleasantly surprised at Loman's entry into ONE, saying that they are not ready for how exceptional the athlete is.

"Yung masasabi ko lang kay Stephen ay hindi pa nila alam yung laro niya," Kingad told Philstar.com.

"Malakas si Stephen, hindi basta bastang athlete," he added.

Before transferring to ONE Championship, Loman was the longest-reigning titlist in BRAVE CF holding the bantamweight belt for more than three years.

This sheer dominance he showed, according to Kingad, will make him a superstar in the latest chapter of his career.

Kingad even assured the victory for his teammate come April 22.

"Naging championship siya sa isang larangan ng MMA pero ibang promotion lang," said Kingad.

"Kaya makikita nila this coming April siguradong panalo yun," he added.