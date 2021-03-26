ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Lowry stays with Toronto, Vucevic headed to Bulls, Heat add Oladipo in NBA trade deadline
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors talks with Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors during the game against the Utah Jazz on March 19, 2021 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
SCOTT AUDETTE / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 10:59am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA trade deadline has officially passed on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), and as always, the final few hours saw teams shipping off players left and right.

Perhaps the biggest story of the night is the Toronto Raptors choosing to keep Kyle Lowry in their helm despite significant buzz of a trade.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri ultimately couldn't find a package that compelled him to trade the guard away from Toronto.

Lowry will be headed to free agency in the summer.

Meanwhile, All-Star Nikola Vucevic is bound for the Chicago Bulls along with Al-Farouq Aminu.

The two players were traded for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two first-round picks in 2021 and 2023, per Wojnarowski.

For their part, last season's runner-up Miami Heat are receiving a shot in the arm with journeyman Victor Oladipo heading to the team from the Houston Rockets.

Oladipo had been shipped to Miami in exchange for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a 2022 pick swap, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

The two-time All-Star only played 20 games with Houston after being traded earlier this season from the Indiana Pacers.

He averages 20.8 points, five rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Like Lowry, Oladipo can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

In other deals, Rajon Rondo will return to Los Angeles, this time with the Clippers after being traded from the Atlanta Hawks.

The Clippers are sending Lou Williams, two second-round picks, and cash to the Hawks in exchange for the veteran playmaker.

Other trades making headlines are JJ Redick heading to the Dallas Mavericks from the New Orleans Pelicans per an anonymous source from The Associated Press.

Elsewhere, high-flying athlete Aaron Gordon will go to the Denver Nuggets from the Orlando Magic.

In exchange, the Magic will receive Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round draft pick, according to Wojnarowski.

