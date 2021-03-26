ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Fil-Am track star shortlisted for top collegiate track and field award
Aaliyah Miller
Baylor Bears Athletics

Fil-Am track star shortlisted for top collegiate track and field award

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 10:08am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American track and field star Aaliyah Miller has been named to The Bowerman Watchlist, the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Miller, a senior at Baylor University, is the first women's athlete in the school's history to be shortlisted for the sport's highest honor for collegiate athletes.

The Bowerman is presented annually to the year's most outstanding collegiate male and female track and field athlete.

Miller is coming off an undefeated 800-meter season where she won the NCAA Indoor Championships with a record breaking 2:00.69 finish — making her the second fastest performer in collegiate history.

The record that she broke was previously held by Raevyn Rogers, a former winner of The Bowerman.

Before that, Miller set the Big 12 conference meet record with a time of 2:02.98 and claimed her second Big 12 Indoor Championship in her career in the 800-meter event.

"To be named on The Bowerman Watch List is an incredible honor," Miller told the Baylor Bears' website.

"Even having my name up there with the nation's best athletes is insane. It's a blessing to be able to represent Baylor and be the first female in school history to be listed for this prestigious award," she added.

