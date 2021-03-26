Denice Zamboanga braces for 'biggest challenge' of career vs UFC vet

MANILA, Philippines — Up-and-coming atomweight star Denice Zamboanga is gearing up for one of the most important fights of her career so far.

Currently the top-ranked contender for the ONE Championship women's atomweight world title, Zamboanga will have to overcome a series of tough opposition — the first of which will come against a UFC veteran in Seo Hee Ham.

Related Stories Denice and Drex Zamboanga destined to be world champions, says coach

A seasoned fighter who has experience in various promotions, Zamboanga knows how complicated a challenge the Korean is.

"Getting Seo in the first match up for this Grand Prix, I think this is the biggest challenge that I'm going to face for this tournament," Zamboanga said during a press conference on Thursday.

"I know she's a well rounded fighter. She's very good in her hands," she added.

But the 24-year-old Filipina is not backing down from the test brought by her upcoming bout.

Keeping her mind laser-focused on becoming the queen of her division, Zamboanga is ready to bulldoze the competition — no matter who she's facing.

"If you're really a champion, whoever you are, whatever challenge you might face, we will accept whatever it is," she said.

"I'm gonna prove to them that I really deserve to be a title contender," she added.

Zamboanga and Seo will face off in ONE: Empower on May 28, an all-female card to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The event will feature all the initial matchups for the Grand Prix.