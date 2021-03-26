ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Denice Zamboanga braces for 'biggest challenge' of career vs UFC vet
Denice Zamboanga will begin her quest for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Title when she faces Korea's Seo Hee Ham in ONE: Empower later this year
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga braces for 'biggest challenge' of career vs UFC vet

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 9:47am

MANILA, Philippines — Up-and-coming atomweight star Denice Zamboanga is gearing up for one of the most important fights of her career so far.

Currently the top-ranked contender for the ONE Championship women's atomweight world title, Zamboanga will have to overcome a series of tough opposition — the first of which will come against a UFC veteran in Seo Hee Ham.

A seasoned fighter who has experience in various promotions, Zamboanga knows how complicated a challenge the Korean is.

"Getting Seo in the first match up for this Grand Prix, I think this is the biggest challenge that I'm going to face for this tournament," Zamboanga said during a press conference on Thursday.

"I know she's a well rounded fighter. She's very good in her hands," she added.

But the 24-year-old Filipina is not backing down from the test brought by her upcoming bout.

Keeping her mind laser-focused on becoming the queen of her division, Zamboanga is ready to bulldoze the competition — no matter who she's facing.

"If you're really a champion, whoever you are, whatever challenge you might face, we will accept whatever it is," she said.

"I'm gonna prove to them that I really deserve to be a title contender," she added.

Zamboanga and Seo will face off in ONE: Empower on May 28, an all-female card to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The event will feature all the initial matchups for the Grand Prix.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Blackwater signs Paras, gets Nabong
Blackwater signs Paras, gets Nabong
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Andre Paras, who vowed to set aside his showbiz and modelling career to focus on his PBA stint, has agreed to a two-year contract...
Sports
fbfb
Nowhere to play
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 25, 2021 - 12:00am
Bobby Ray Parks is in danger of throwing away his basketball career and the sooner he realizes it, the better so there is still a chance to get back on track.
Sports
fbfb
Adjusting to the times
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 26, 2021 - 12:00am
The pandemic has been a test of resiliency and the PBA is no exception to institutions that are severely challenged.
Sports
fbfb
Filipina gymnasts in Hungary: The golden pursuit to Paris
Filipina gymnasts in Hungary: The golden pursuit to Paris
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
Eighteen-year old Daniela won gold medals in the Hoops and Clubs while 15-year old Breanna bagged gold medals in the Ball...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala relishes time with family in Miami Open
Alex Eala relishes time with family in Miami Open
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Playing in her first WTA tournament in the Miami Open, Eala enjoyed the personal company of her parents, who were fortunate...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Fil-Am track star shortlisted for top collegiate track and field award
Fil-Am track star shortlisted for top collegiate track and field award
By Luisa Morales | 33 minutes ago
Miller, a senior at Baylor University, is the first women's athlete in the school's history to be shortlisted for the sport's...
Sports
fbfb
Flame: Symbol of hope olympic torch relay begins
Flame: Symbol of hope olympic torch relay begins
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan yesterday and is headed toward the...
Sports
fbfb
Twenty-three draftees left unsigned
Twenty-three draftees left unsigned
10 hours ago
After picking a record 65 rookies in the Season 46 Draft, the PBA teams have relinquished their rights to 23 of the draf...
Sports
fbfb
Ramirez PSA Awards Night guest of honor
Ramirez PSA Awards Night guest of honor
10 hours ago
The country’s top government sports official serves as the special guest of honor in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy returns to practice
Thirdy returns to practice
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Filipino ace Thirdy Ravena is on track to full recovery from a right hand injury in the Japan B. League as seen in his return...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with