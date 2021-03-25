ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
SEA Games training delayed anew due to COVID-19 surge
The Philippines' delegation to the 30th Southeast Asian Games makes its entrance in this file photo.
STAR/Kris John Rosales

SEA Games training delayed anew due to COVID-19 surge

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2021 - 4:51pm

MANILA, Philippines – Southeast Asian Games-bound national athletes anticipating a return to training on April 15 will have to wait even longer.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino on Thursday said it is inevitable that the resumption of training will be moved to a later date due to the recent rise of the COVID-19 pandemic cases.

“I don’t think it will start on time because of the spike of COVID cases,” Tolentino told The STAR.

The Philippine Sports Commission had, in fact, sought the return of the Philsports Arena in Pasig City and the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila, which were both used as quarantine facilities for a year now, to its supervision early this month with hopes of meeting its April 15 target.

But as of posting time, the government facilities have remained under the Inter-Agency Task Force's supervision and there were reports it will be used as COVID testing and vaccination sites.

The country’s participation in the biennial meet set November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam is also in peril because of the alarming development.

“Personally, that’s really an option,” said SEAG chef-de-mission and PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Tolentino said Thursday’s successful Tokyo Olympics torch relay in Fukushima, Japan was a good indicator that the Summer Games will push through as scheduled from July 23 to August 8.

“Definitely, tuloy na talaga kasi yan ang mga (it will really push through because it was just one) among the first activities,” said the Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief.

Tolentino said the quadrennial games happening would increase the country’s chances of snaring its first Olympic gold medal.

To date, the country has six qualifiers — gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and pugs Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam.

“God-willing, matuloy na nga sana, baka it na chance natin (it hopefully pushes through because this might be our chance) for the gold medal,” he said.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nowhere to play
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 25, 2021 - 12:00am
Bobby Ray Parks is in danger of throwing away his basketball career and the sooner he realizes it, the better so there is still a chance to get back on track.
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala relishes time with family in Miami Open
Alex Eala relishes time with family in Miami Open
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Playing in her first WTA tournament in the Miami Open, Eala enjoyed the personal company of her parents, who were fortunate...
Sports
fbfb
Jason Brickman picked up leadership skills from former coach Jimmy Alapag
Jason Brickman picked up leadership skills from former coach Jimmy Alapag
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Having played for Alab in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL), Brickman is going to the PBA 3x3 with a number of learnings — including...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz steamroll Nets; Porzingis powers Mavs vs Wolves
Jazz steamroll Nets; Porzingis powers Mavs vs Wolves
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Jazz, led by Donovan Mitchell, asserted their place as the NBA's current top team against a Nets team that was playing...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanguenos want to see RJ Argamino in PBA
Zamboanguenos want to see RJ Argamino in PBA
By Roy Luarca | 6 hours ago
The prospect of losing key players RR De Leon, Med Salim and RJ Argamino to the PBA doesn't bother Zamboanga Valientes M...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Filipina gymnasts in Hungary: The golden pursuit to Paris
Filipina gymnasts in Hungary: The golden pursuit to Paris
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Eighteen-year old Daniela won gold medals in the Hoops and Clubs while 15-year old Breanna bagged gold medals in the Ball...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks hold off charging Celtics; Magic quench Suns
Bucks hold off charging Celtics; Magic quench Suns
6 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks pushed their NBA winning streak to eight games by the skin of their teeth, squandering a 25-point third-quarter...
Sports
fbfb
Manila, Caloocan win in Armageddon to advance to PCAP semis
Manila, Caloocan win in Armageddon to advance to PCAP semis
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The best chess teams in the entire archipelago are duking it out for the right and historic opportunity to be the Professional...
Sports
fbfb
Mobile Legends, League of Legends, WildRift headline esports in Hanoi SEA Games
Mobile Legends, League of Legends, WildRift headline esports in Hanoi SEA Games
By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
The lineup of events includes both mobile and PC games. League of Legends, CrossFire and FIFA Online 4 will be the games on...
Sports
fbfb
Spotlight on Schumacher as famous name returns to Formula One
Spotlight on Schumacher as famous name returns to Formula One
6 hours ago
Mick Schumacher's famous name may have helped him to accelerate through motor racing's lower levels, but it will also add...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with