Ingram rampant as Pelicans deal depleted Lakers third straight loss
Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans backs down against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2021 - 11:18am

MANILA, Philippines – The shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers continued to reel after suffering their third straight loss, this time at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, 128-111, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Without their two stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers struggled against New Orleans, trailing by as much as 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Ingram scored 36 points while Zion Williamson added 27 as the Pelicans imposed their will on the Lakers.

Six different Pelicans finished in double figures in the lopsided win, while Montrezl Harrell continues to be the next man up for the Lakers.

Harrell top-scored for the handicapped Lakers with 18 points.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks handed the Washington Wizards a blowout, 131-113.

Breakout star Julius Randle had a 37-point performance to lead the Knicks over the Wizards in a game that saw them lead by as much as 31 points at one point in the third salvo.

Bradley Beal paced the Wizards in the losing effort with 22 points.

In the other games, the Denver Nuggets held off the Orlando Magic, 110-99.

With only nine players available to play, Nikola Jokic pulled out an all-around game to lead his team past Orlando. The Serbian superstar exploded with a triple-double with 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Denver win played out against the tragic backdrop of Monday's mass shooting in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado that left 10 people dead.

In pre-game remarks to media, Nuggets coach Michael Malone fought back tears as he read out the names of each of the victims on Monday's massacre.

"It's important to turn our attention to where it should be — which is back in Boulder," Malone said.

"It feels like we've been here before. Yesterday was another tragedy. Hopefully we can find a way to prevent this happening in the future."

For their part, the Phoenix Suns bested the Miami Heat, 110-100. – with a report from AFP

