Denice and Drex Zamboanga destined to be world champions, says coach

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may soon have sibling mixed martial arts world champions in Denice and Drex Zamboanga as they continue their rise in ONE Championship.

Two of the most exciting athletes in the promotion, the Zamboanga siblings reaching the pinnacle of their respective divisions is an inevitability — that is, at least to their mentor from Marrok Force in Bangkok.

Chilean fighter William Marcelo Aranguiz Lubies, the Director for Mixed Martial Arts at Marrok Force, recently spoke about his experience and expectations of his two wards who joined his team just last year.

"Denice and Drex are some of the most humble and committed athletes, with substantial focus on achieving their goal as professional fighters... They have that championship mentality" said Aranguiz.

"The sky's the limit for them. They've already been through so much... I have no doubt they will become world champions," he added.

Denice, for her part, has already cemented herself as a legitimate threat for the ONE women's atomweight throne.

She is the top contender for the belt currently held by Singapore's Angela Lee, who is on hiatus due to pregnancy.

However, she will need to go through a tough set of challenges in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix before she gets the chance to fight for all the marbles.

The Filipina is currently in training camp when she opens her Grand Prix campaign against Korean veteran Seo Hee Ham.

Meanwhile, Drex, who is a former champion in local MMA promotion URCC, is keeping himself in shape while waiting for his next assignment in the stacked flyweight division.

The older of the Zamboanga siblings made his ONE debut just last year when he submitted Detchadin Srosirisuphathi in ONE: A New Breed.