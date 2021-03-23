ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Chooks squad to rely on quickness in FIBA 3x3 Qatar tiff

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 2:52pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Chooks TM will use its quickness to offset its lack of height as it sees action in the 2021 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters slated on Friday and Saturday at the Al Gharafa Sports Complex in Qatar.

With its top stalwarts headed by Joshua Munzon already turned pros, Manila Chooks TM turned to new faces Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Zachy Huang and Dennis Santos with Aldin Ayo as coach.

The Filipinos will have their hands full as they face bigger, taller rivals like Austria’s Graz, whom the former will face at 7:30 p.m. on Friday (Manila time) and host team Doha (8:05 p.m., same day).

"Since we lack size since our big men have been affected by the quarantine measures here, we will be utilizing our speed and shooting," said Lanete, who played for Uling Roasters-Butuan during the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup.

"We are heading into Doha with an underdog mindset," he added.

The top team will advance to the tournament proper and join USA's NY Harlem and Princeton in Pool D. NY and Princeton are no. 4 and 5, respectively, in the world club rankings. Pool games will also be played on March 26.

The FIBA 3X3 World Tour Doha Masters is a maximum-level (level 11) event. The champion will be awarded US$40,000.

