NCAA to bankroll COVID-19 vaccines for athletes, officials

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA has always been a believer that COVID-19 vaccines will solve all the problems facing sports today. That is why it is not wasting time trying to purchase some.

“We will finance the vaccination of our athletes and officials,” said NCAA Management Committee chair Fr. Vic Calvo, OP of Season 96 host Letran in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum Tuesday.

Calvo said they already asked the help of Dr. Jose Paulo Campos, league policy board member and Emilio Aguinaldo College president whose family partly owns Unilab, the distributor of Covovax COVID-19 vaccine brand.

“We were told by Dr. Campos it (Covovax) will be available by May, so we have to start falling in line. The terms are okay and EAC as member of the NCAA will also help us,” said Calvo.

The oldest collegiate league has joined the queue for the vaccines after government recently announced private companies could now purchase vaccines on their own.

But with or without the vaccines, the NCAA has already set Season 96 to start in the first week on May with initially two events — online chess and online taekwondo — to be shown live on GMA 7 Network.

Calvo said they are also planning to hold a hybrid online event in volleyball and basketball assuming the Inter-Agency Task Force, the Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Education approve it.

“Definitely we will push through with it,” said Calvo.

