Alex Eala starts toughest part of pro journey at elite Miami Open
Alex Eala
Globe Telecom

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 4:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – Teen sensation Alex Eala embarks on her biggest women’s singles tennis break so far, clashing with Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova in the qualifying draw of the star-studded Miami Open Tuesday.

The 15-year-old Filipina ace hits the court at 12:30 a.m. (Manila time) against the WTA No. 104 Slovak with hopes of moving on to the main draw of the elite tourney featuring world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia and No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan.

Kuzmova, 22, looms as the heavy favorite in the wildcard match with a way higher ranking and 14 pro titles already in her young career.

But Eala, currently WTA No. 737, is unfazed with great motivation after practicing with 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland prior to her match.

The 19-year-old Polish star is the highest-ranked teenager in the WTA at No. 16 and is already seeded in the Round of 64 of the Miami Open.

Moreover, Eala will also come in the match brimming with grit and confidence after impressive stints in six pro outings so far this year including a maiden ITF title in the W15 Manacor last January.

Eala is only on her second year in the women’s pro circuit after dominating in the juniors’ play, where she is the current world No. 3, highlighted by a girls' doubles title in the Australian Open and a girls' singles semifinal finish in the French Open.

