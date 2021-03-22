ESPORT
Jack Animam now also a champion overseas
Jack Animam in her stint with Perlas Pilipinas in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup last July 2017.
FIBA

Jack Animam now also a champion overseas

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines – Jack Animam’s winning gene knows no boundaries as she extended her championship tradition in international soil after lording it over here at home.

The Filipina ace picked where she left off in an immaculate UAAP career, helping Shih Hsin University complete an unbeaten season with a 70-51 finale win over National Taiwan Normal University to rule the Taiwan’s University Basketball Association.

Saving her best for last, Animam pumped in her 16th season double-double of 18 points and 20 rebounds for the Tigers, who capped off a perfect 18-0 run at the Taipei Arena over the weekend.

Win No. 18 in Taiwan pushed her to a historic 96-0 overall collegiate career spanning two schools, two countries and six years after going for 78 straight wins and five championships with NU in the UAAP.

The 6-foot-5 Animam said it’s all about winning for all the marbles, either here or abroad. 

“Masaya pakiramdam. I always tell myself that every time I play, I want to win and always get the championship — whatever it takes,” she told The STAR, adding that she only inherited her winning DNA from NU.

A former UAAP MVP, Animam also flashed the same individual brilliance in Taiwan with an All-UBA Team selection after being the best rebounder with 14.1 boards a game.

The Gilas Pilipinas stalwart from Bulacan added 17.1 points, 2.6 steals and 1.9 blocks for 18 games in a scintillating international performance for the books.

