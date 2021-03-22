ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Palawan Queen's Gambit to take 1st conference learnings to heart

Palawan Queen's Gambit to take 1st conference learnings to heart

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – The all-female team of the Palawan Queen’s Gambit finished the inaugural All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines with a 5-28 record.
 
That was good for 11th place in the Southern Division of PCAP — a game above the Iriga Oragons, who were dead last with a 4-29 slate.

Palawan head coach Susan Neri bared that the squad learned a lot in spite of their finish and the learnings should spur them forward and to better finished when the Reinforced Conference or Wesley So Cup gets going this May. 

“We learned three things in our maiden appearance in PCAP,” admitted Neri. 

The first point in the Palawan coach’s opinion, is their over-all game play.

“The conversion of match wins is one area which we will focus on because if we base it on our cumulative points, the quarterfinals isn’t impossible for us, clarified Neri. “It’s the match point that brought us down in the over-all standings. We have to work on that.”

“Aside from the straight wins, other high points were also in those 11-10 losses because we know we can compete.”

The Queen’s Gambit squad’s second point of learning is their lineup. 

“We also realized that our team composition was limited as we had no alternates (while other squads had alternates). Having no alternates or adequate rest between matches did not favor us. So we’re building a stronger team for the next conference.”

And lastly, it’s the team’s standing in the league. Neri believes that now they have adjusted to the league rules and how other squads were composed, they will fare much better and climb up the ladder of the southern squads next conference. 

“Now, we just have to solve these issues.”

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Quoting Filipino rapper Loonie's song Kalmado Part 1, Sotto seemed to have a message for his doubters.
Sports
fbfb
PGTI cancels LPGT Eagle Ridge tilt
PGTI cancels LPGT Eagle Ridge tilt
By Dante Navarro | 15 hours ago
The ICTSI Eagle Ridge Ladies Championship, scheduled to unfold Tuesday at Norman course, has been cancelled due to the spike...
Sports
fbfb
Mikey promises to bring electricity as he joins TNT
By Olmin Leyba | March 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Fancied Fil-Am guard Mikey Williams is ready to step into the shoes of on-leave Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and do his thing for the TNT Tropang Giga.
Sports
fbfb
Wilson named MPBL Lakan Season MVP
Wilson named MPBL Lakan Season MVP
By Roy Luarca | 20 hours ago
The 6-foot-2 Wilson, former star of the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, piled averages of 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and...
Sports
fbfb
Erik Spoelstra speaks out on Asian-American attacks: 'It breaks my heart'
Erik Spoelstra speaks out on Asian-American attacks: 'It breaks my heart'
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Spoelstra, a Filipino-American, is only one of the scores of figures in the sports community who have spoken out against the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
'Everything evaporated': Olympics' overseas fan ban hits Japan tourism
'Everything evaporated': Olympics' overseas fan ban hits Japan tourism
1 hour ago
After Olympics organizers announced a ban on spectators from abroad, those working in Japan's tourism industry are counting...
Sports
fbfb
Formula One welcomes the return of the Schumacher name
Formula One welcomes the return of the Schumacher name
1 hour ago
For the winner of the Formula Two world championship to make the step up to F1 is a natural progression that would not normally...
Sports
fbfb
Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball has broken wrist
Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball has broken wrist
1 hour ago
Charlotte's standout rookie guard LaMelo Ball has a broken right wrist and will be sidelined indefinitely, the Hornets s...
Sports
fbfb
Tigers roar, claim MPBL Lakan Season crown
Tigers roar, claim MPBL Lakan Season crown
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Davao Occidental finished off defending champion San Juan with a nail-biting 89-88 Game 4 overtime victory to rule the MPBL...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial to be feted with top exec honors
Marcial to be feted with top exec honors
13 hours ago
For successfully leading the PBA to restart its 45th season under a most unconventional way, commissioner Willie Marcial is...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with